Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question

Changes made earlier this year for sending mail to people in state prisons and the Rock County Jail could make sending holiday mail a little complicated, but officials say it isn’t too late to get mail to inmates by Christmas. Instead of handling personal items addressed to incarcerated people directly at state prisons, the Department of Corrections now sends items to an outside company called TextBehind to inspect and scan the mail and then deliver it to prisons. ...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO