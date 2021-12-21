ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court asks justices to consider victim amendment question

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court wants the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was enacted properly.

