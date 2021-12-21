ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Boys basketball: The latest weekly rankings released Tuesday by the Iowa AP

By The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago

IOWA RANKINGS

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

CLASS 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Ames (2) 5-1 100 2

2. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (8) 6-0 98 1

3. Pleasant Valley 6-0 78 8

4. Waukee Northwest 5-1 60 9

5. Sioux City East 7-1 57 6

6. Johnston 5-1 49 3

7. Iowa City West 6-0 44 NR

(tie) Cedar Falls (1) 3-1 44 4

9. West Des Moines Valley 6-0 37 10

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 34 5

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19. Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 10. Waterloo West 9. Mason City 8. Waterloo East 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 3. Des Moines Hoover 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1. Linn-Mar 1.

CLASS 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (10) 5-0 113 1

2. Harlan (1) 6-0 95 5

3. Estherville Lincoln Central (4) 7-1 81 2

4. Ballard 5-1 76 4

5. Washington 6-0 74 T5

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-1 47 9

7. Clear Creek-Amana 6-0 43 NR

8. Clear Lake (1) 4-1 35 3

9. Fort Madison 6-0 34 NR

10. Pella 4-2 28 8

Others receiving votes: Bondurant-Farrar 25. Denison-Schleswig 21. Humboldt 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 13. Decorah 10. Hampton-Dumont 9. Dubuque Wahlert 8. Charles City 7. Spencer 5. Clarke 2. Central DeWitt 2.

CLASS 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Van Meter (1) 6-0 80 T5

2. Denver (2) 7-1 67 3

3. Central Lyon (2) 6-0 59 7

4. Western Christian 5-2 58 2

5. Aplington-Parkersburg (2) 5-1 49 1

6. Monticello 7-0 38 9

7. Des Moines Christian 5-1 33 T5

(tie) Boyden-Hull 5-1 33 6

9. Camanche 6-0 28 8

(tie) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 22. Roland-Story 19. Treynor 19. Osage 9. Jesup 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7. Forest City 6. Unity Christian 6. Pella Christian 4. Mediapolis 3. Dyersville Beckman 3. Williamsburg 3. Wilton 1.

CLASS 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn (10) 8-0 109 1

2. Grand View Christian 8-0 97 2

3. Easton Valley 7-0 80 4

4. Remsen St. Mary's 6-0 62 5

5. Martensdale-St. Marys 6-0 48 8

6. A-H-S-T-W (1) 6-0 47 9

7. Lake Mills 7-0 46 10

8. North Mahaska 7-0 26 NR

9. Mason City Newman (1) 7-0 25 NR

10. New London 5-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville 17. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16. Le Mars 13. Edgewood-Colesburg 13. Montezuma 9. West Fork 9. Dunkerton 7. WACO 4. Springville 2. CAM 2. West Harrison 1. Danville 1. Madrid 1. East Mills 1.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decorah, IA
City
Jesup, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Denver, IA
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Janesville, IA
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
City
Wilton, IA
City
Springville, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Madrid, IA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
Abraham Lincoln
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

190
Followers
223
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy