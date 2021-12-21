ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Bryce Young is seeing from younger Alabama football receivers with John Metchie out

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young has confidence in the young receivers who are stepping up ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

"I have confidence in all those guys" Young said Tuesday. "They all understand there is an opportunity and we are going to need guys to step up, you can tell they are taking it to heart in practice. ... I think all those guys are stepping up. I have all the confidence in the world in them."

Alabama will be without John Metchie , who leads the team in catches and is second in yards and touchdowns, due to an ACL injury suffered during the SEC Championship Game.

No. 1 Alabama (12-1)  will face No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 31 (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) with a spot in the National Championship game on the line.

Alabama has shown its receiving depth at times this season due to varying circumstances but will need to rely more on the depth during the final stretch of the season.

Traeshon Holden has led the group of younger receivers with 211 receiving yards and a score.

"Trae has been doing a really good job of competing in practice," Young said. "We have had good amount of good on good reps and contested catches and competing and it really shows."

Return to past: Alabama football returns to previous COVID-19 protocols ahead of Cotton Bowl vs Cincinnati

Cincinnati Defense: What Alabama football Nick Saban said about the Cincinnati defense

Run Defense: How Jerome Ford, Cincinnati Bearcats' run game matches up with Alabama's run defense

Another receiver who has stepped up is Jacorey Brooks, who caught the game-tying score in the Iron Bowl. Brooks has 79 receiving yards and that score but Young has seen him settling down on the field.

"Jacorey also been doing a really good job of really getting technical with his routes," Young said. "He has had some experience in playing in big moments and games. I think he's being more and more comfortable on the field and it shows."

Young also highlighted Javon Baker and Agiye Hall as two receivers who have stepped up during practice. Neither has seen consistent playing time with Baker having seven catches for 101 yards. Hall impressed during the A-Day scrimmage but has two catches this season.

Linebacker Will Anderson has seen the receivers put the work in over the last few practices.

"I think that's what Alabama is built on," Anderson said. "When somebody goes down it's always the next man up. I think those guys have been doing a really good job of stepping in and filling that role at wide receiver. They been paying attention to detail, they been having a good practice, making plays."

One receiver who wasn't mentioned was JoJo Earle, who left the New Mexico State game on Nov. 13 with a leg injury. Coach Nick Saban said Monday there was no update on his status.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Bryce Young is seeing from younger Alabama football receivers with John Metchie out

