January Regents exams canceled due to COVID-19

By Nick Reisman
 4 days ago

Regents examinations for January 2022 have canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the latest school-related disruption caused by the public health crisis, State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa on Tuesday announced. State education officials are yet to decide whether the pandemic will affect the June and August Regents exams...

