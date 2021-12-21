January Regents exams canceled due to COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced a number of appointments to his administration Thursday. Those appointments include: Jacques Jiha as director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Preston Niblack as commissioner of the Department of Finance Gary Jenkins as commissioner of the Human Resources Administration Dawn Pinnock as commissioner of the Department of Citywide Administrative Services Maxwell Young as communications director José Bayona will serve as the executive director of the newly-created Mayor’s Office of Ethnic and Community Media. The office aims to promote city services and programs in particular to communities where English is not the primary language. Sherif Soliman as director of the Mayor’s Office of Policy and Planning “Our administration is assembling a team of seasoned public servants who are battle-tested and ready to get to work on behalf of the people of this city. Throughout the transition, we have sought out candidates who don’t just have the right credentials, but also possess the emotional intelligence necessary to understand and empathize with the plight of everyday New Yorkers,” Adams said.

