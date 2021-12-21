ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Intel tells unvaccinated employees they face unpaid leave

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Intel has told workers that unvaccinated people who don’t get an exemption for religious or medical reasons will be on unpaid leave beginning in April.

The California-based semiconductor company told employees last month they had a Jan. 4 deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek an exemption, citing a government mandate for federal contractors.

The constitutionality of broad government mandates is up in the air. A federal court in Georgia blocked the contractor mandate earlier this month, but the government is appealing.

Intel is for now leaving its policies in place, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“We are closely monitoring the legal environment and expect it will take time for the case in Georgia, as well as other similar cases, to be fully resolved,” Intel said in a statement.

In a Dec. 7 memo to employees, Chief People Officer Christy Pambianchi told employees the Jan. 4 vaccine deadline remains in place.

She wrote that employees who aren’t vaccinated must seek a medical or religious accommodation and submit to weekly testing, regardless of whether they are still working remotely.

Intel will review employees’ exemption requests until March 15. Pambianchi said employees who don’t receive an exemption will begin unpaid leave on April 4 for at least three months but “will not be terminated.”

She said Intel will continue providing health care benefits to unvaccinated employees on leave.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vaccinated California employees face workplace restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — In a move criticized by business groups and hailed by labor advocates, California's workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that employers said could worsen the state's severe labor shortage. Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hypebae

Google Threatens to Fire Unvaccinated Employees

Google is reportedly telling its employees that they could lose their jobs if they don’t comply with vaccine policies. A stated in an internal memo obtained by CNBC, those working at the company had to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status by December 3, by either submitting documentation for their jabs or applying for exemption. Employees who have failed to do so or were unvaccinated by January 18, 2022 would have to be put on “paid administrative leave” for a month. Following that time period, they would be placed on “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months and eventually let go.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Shore News Network

Kroger Strips Unvaccinated Employees Of Their Benefits

Supermarket chain Kroger announced Tuesday it will eliminate paid emergency leave for unvaccinated employees who contract COVID-19 in addition to requiring some of them to pay a monthly $50 health insurance surcharge starting in 2022, according to a company memo. The country’s largest supermarket chain, which employees roughly 465,000 workers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediapost.com

Google Mandates Employee Vaccine Proof; Leave For Unvaccinated; May Not Exempt COVID Recovery

Google will give employees until January 18 to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or apply for an exemption. “As we’ve stated before, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running,” according to a Google spokesperson, confirming CNBC’s report. “We’re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy.”
BUSINESS
Legislative Gazette

Businesses face fines for unmasked or unvaccinated employees and patrons, beginning December 13

Beginning today, masks will be required in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. Employees and customers must either be vaccinated or masked in restaurants, bars, shops and stores, performance venues and most every other type of business, or face a $1,000 fie per violation, under strict new statewide rules announced Friday.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNET

Biden vaccine mandate update is back: Which workers will need proof of COVID vaccination?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The temporarily stalled federal mandate for COVID-19 vaccines has returned to life. On Nov. 3, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that would apply to all private companies with 100 or more employees. On Nov. 30, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the vaccine mandate, blocking it a week before its initial start date of Dec. 6. Finally, last Friday, an appeals court reinstated the vaccine mandate, setting the start date for Jan. 6.
PHARMACEUTICALS
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
probuilder.com

Majority of Unvaccinated Workers Consider Quitting Because of Mandates

Vaccination rates for construction workers have fluctuated below 60% since July, far below the vaccination rate for all other occupations, which is now above 80%, according to Construction Dive. As discussions surrounding vaccine mandates generate increased tension in the workplace, seventy-five percent of unvaccinated workers are reportedly considering leaving their jobs if health standards are put into effect.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy