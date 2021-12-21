ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville: Man arrested for attempting to take weapon from officer

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man for aggravated assault and attempting to take a weapon from an officer.

Leon Rock was arrested on Dec. 19, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Levee Street in reference to a domestic dispute. At the scene, officers heard a window break in the backyard. Officers started to enter the building when the victim came out yelling for help, the release said.

Officers located Rock in the kitchen holding an object. As officers attempted to detain Rock, he started to fight with them. He then reached over to an officer’s belt and was able to take the officer’s handcuffs.

A second officer deployed his Taser, subduing Rock.

Officers were able to locate drugs in Rock’s pockets. He then refused to get inside the police car, and had to be escorted inside, the release stated.

Rock was arraigned on the following charges:

  • Resisting arrest: $5,000 bond
  • Resisting transportation: $5,000 bond
  • Aggravated assault family violence: $50,000 bond
  • Burglary of habitation: $30,000 bond
  • Attempt to take weapon from officer: $20,000 bond
  • Possession of controlled substance (cocaine): $7,500 bond
