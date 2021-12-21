Guy Thought This Stray Baby Was a Mole | The Dodo Odd Couples

Not exactly the jolly Saint Nick you were expecting? One New Jersey household seemingly mixed Halloween with Christmas this year, erecting what they called a “Killer Christmas” display. According to New York Post, the homeowner, Kris Campbell, wanted to take a page out of the Tim Burton playbook: “The last few years, we’ve done the typical Christmas thing. … I always wanted to do something a little bit darker, like a nightmare before Christmas.” His wife was less than thrilled, […]
