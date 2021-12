If I had to pick a favorite superhero in the Marvel Comics universe, it just might be Spider-Man. There’s just something so endearing about superpowers in the hands of a gawky teen, who has to simultaneously worry about saving the world and whether his aunt will be mad if he leaves the class trip without permission. (What better time, after all, than high school for extreme emotional drama?) “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” director Jon Watts’ third installment of the franchise’s coming-of-age reboot with Tom Holland as 17-year-old Peter Parker/Spider-Man, lets us see its sweetly neurotic boy hero beginning to become a man — and takes us on a ride that’s so much fun I would have happily sat in the theater and watched the whole thing again, mask and all. This is how superhero movies are supposed to be: thrilling and funny and moving and full of popcorn-fueled joy.

