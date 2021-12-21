ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers Unscripted: Division clincher

Packers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike and Wes review how the Packers wrapped up their third straight NFC North...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Packers Get Huge Defensive Boost For Saturday’s Game

The Green Bay Packers are getting healthy at a time where a lot of their challengers in the NFL are struggling to stay that way. And their fortunes just got a big boost on defense ahead of their next game. On Friday, the Packers announced that defensive lineman Kenny Clark...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Packers Game

Myles Garrett’s status for Week 16 has been up in the air for the past few days due to a groin injury he suffered on Monday night. Although he’s in pain, the former No. 1 overall pick plans on playing this Saturday against the Packers. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Green Bay#Unscripted#American Football#Nfc North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Johnny Jolly, Jerel Worthy to be featured alumni this week

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming back featured alumni Johnny Jolly and Jerel Worthy for the Packers-Browns game on Saturday, Dec. 25. Leading up to the game, the alumni will be signing autographs and visiting with fans at the Lambeau Field Atrium on Friday, Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to noon.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers place CB Shemar Jean-Charles on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have placed CB ﻿Shemar Jean-Charles﻿ (john-charles) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
NFL
Packers.com

Aaron Rodgers burns Browns' blitz with TD to Davante Adams | Packers vs. Browns

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers burns the Cleveland Browns' all-out blitz with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams. The touchdown was the 66th between Rodgers and Adams, breaking a tie with Rodgers-to-Jordy Nelson for the most productive TD combo in franchise history.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers place LB La'Darius Hamilton on practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have placed LB ﻿La'Darius Hamilton﻿ on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
NFL
Packers.com

Inbox: The memories make us rich

Vic has finally decided to hang up his keyboard and bring "Ask Vic" to an end. The end of an era some might say. Do either of you have any stories you'd like to share with us on how he's impacted your life or something you'll always remember about him? After all, memories make us rich. Hopefully, the Packers will summon "the thing" in order to achieve FULL CONSISTENCY down the stretch run. Next time I see someone playing soccer outside my window, I'll make sure to close the blinds in his honor.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers lead Browns 24-15 after three

GREEN BAY - Aaron Jones broke a 27-yard run to start the third quarter, while the Packers maintained a 24-15 lead over the Cleveland Browns thanks to Mason Crosby's 32-yard field goal. Aaron Rodgers makes history, Packers lead Browns 7-6 after one. The Packers won the opening coin toss and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy