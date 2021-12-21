Here's What Patriots' AFC East Title Chances Would Be With Week 16 Win Vs. Bills

The Bills and New England Patriots meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The Patriots are a 2.5-point favorite. Jay Skurski: The Bills’ talent gap over New England has been narrowed this week with Cole Beasley out because of Covid-19 and the offensive line in flux for the same reason. Despite that, the Bills have the better quarterback. In what should be a close game, that should make the difference. The Bills are 0-5 in games decided by one score or less, but it feels as if that has to swing the other way at some point. It’s no big secret, but scoring first would go a long way for the Bills. If the offense can provide an early lead, the Patriots will be pushed toward throwing the ball more with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Even without All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, that’s what the Bills want. Safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, fresh off their respective Pro Bowl snubs, should be plenty motivated to show why that was a mistake. Bills, 27-20.

