ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Rite-Aid to Close 63 Stores

By Doug Banks
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacy chain Rite-Aid said Tuesday it plans to close 63 locations across the...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Worcester Business Journal

Rite Aid property in Clinton sells for $3M

A property containing a Rite Aid in Clinton sold on Tuesday, along with several surrounding vacant lots, for just over $3.1 million, according to the Worcester South District Registry of Deeds. The Rite Aid is still open. Three lots along Main Street were included in the deed, which covers the...
CLINTON, MA
abccolumbia.com

Consumer News: Rite Aid closing 63 stores, thousands of workers return to Kellogg’s after strike and more

Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– Another closure announcement from a major drug store chain. Rite Aid is closing 63 stores which it says will save the company about $25 million a year. Fewer people are heading to brick and mortar drug stores to fill prescriptions. This announcement comes after CVS announced the closure of 900 stores over the next three years. The Rite Aid locations that will be shutting down haven’t been announced.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
Seekingalpha.com

Rite Aid Corporation Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.: There Is A Clear Winner

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are well-known pharmacy retail giants with thousands of stores worldwide. Walgreens, however, far supersedes Rite Aid in terms of company size with about 9,000 stores compared to a little over 2,500 stores of RAD in the United States, which has led WBA to acquire approximately 19.1% market share compared to a 2.5% market share of RAD as at the end of 2020.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: Rite Aid Q3 Earnings

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rite Aid beat estimated earnings by 207.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $112,000,000.00 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rite Aid#Drugstore#New England#Rite Aid To
beckershospitalreview.com

Rite Aid strengthens collaboration with BCBS-owned PBM

Rite Aid is entering a "rebate aggregation agreement" with Blue Cross Blue Shield-owned pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics in a move that aims to improve profit margins and industry competitiveness, according to a Forbes report. The agreement relies on Prime Therapeutics, which is owned by 19 Blue Cross Blue Shield...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Rite Aid Stock Rocketed Today

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) surged on Tuesday after the drugstore chain announced a plan to boost profits by resizing its store base. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Rite Aid's stock price was up more than 17%. So what. Rite Aid's revenue from continuing operations rose 1.8% to $6.2 billion...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Rite Aid Shares Are Ripping Higher Today

Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings results and issued guidance above estimates. Rite Aid reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which may not compare to estimates for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.23 billion, which came in below the estimate of $6.32 billion.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Struggling Rite Aid Stock Lower Before Earnings

The shares of drugstore chain Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) are down 2.2% to trade at $11.80 this afternoon, just ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report -- due out before the open tomorrow. The stock is down nearly 37% year-over-year, more than 25% year-to-date, and facing pressure from every short- and long-term trendline on the charts. In other words, Rite Aid will need a miracle report to reinvigorate its shares and push them away from their annual lows.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WDAM-TV

Petal Dollar Tree set to move into old Rite Aid building

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After sitting vacant for nearly two years, a business is set to move into the old Rite Aid building in downtown Petal. Dollar Tree, which currently inhabits a building across South Main Street, is filing paperwork to upsize into the building, which is more than 11,000 square feet.
PETAL, MS
AL.com

What stores are open on Christmas Day (Dec. 25, 2021)? Grocery stores, drug stores, restaurants

There are last-minute shoppers and then there are really last-minute shoppers. For those people who wait until the very last-minute to do their holiday shopping, there are a few places that are open on Christmas day. Most major retailers, however, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s, are closed on Dec. 25. Most grocery stores, including Publix and Kroger, are closed on Dec. 25.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Another Salad Recall Just Hit, and This One Affects 19 States

Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy