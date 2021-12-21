Rite-Aid to Close 63 Stores

Christmas Day 2021 is on Saturday, Dec. 25. Many retailers have shortened hours on Christmas Eve (12/24/2021) so that shoppers can finish up their last-minute shopping for the holidays, but most stores are closed on Christmas Day. Here’s everything you need to know about store hours on Friday for Christmas...
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Pharmacy chain Rite Aid announced on Tuesday that it will close dozens of U.S. locations in an effort to save money and reassess how many stores it needs to keep open nationwide. The chain said it has so far identified 63 stores for closure that will...
A property containing a Rite Aid in Clinton sold on Tuesday, along with several surrounding vacant lots, for just over $3.1 million, according to the Worcester South District Registry of Deeds. The Rite Aid is still open. Three lots along Main Street were included in the deed, which covers the...
Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– Another closure announcement from a major drug store chain. Rite Aid is closing 63 stores which it says will save the company about $25 million a year. Fewer people are heading to brick and mortar drug stores to fill prescriptions. This announcement comes after CVS announced the closure of 900 stores over the next three years. The Rite Aid locations that will be shutting down haven’t been announced.
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are well-known pharmacy retail giants with thousands of stores worldwide. Walgreens, however, far supersedes Rite Aid in terms of company size with about 9,000 stores compared to a little over 2,500 stores of RAD in the United States, which has led WBA to acquire approximately 19.1% market share compared to a 2.5% market share of RAD as at the end of 2020.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rite Aid beat estimated earnings by 207.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.14, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $112,000,000.00 from...
Rite Aid is entering a "rebate aggregation agreement" with Blue Cross Blue Shield-owned pharmacy benefits manager Prime Therapeutics in a move that aims to improve profit margins and industry competitiveness, according to a Forbes report. The agreement relies on Prime Therapeutics, which is owned by 19 Blue Cross Blue Shield...
Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) surged on Tuesday after the drugstore chain announced a plan to boost profits by resizing its store base. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Rite Aid's stock price was up more than 17%. So what. Rite Aid's revenue from continuing operations rose 1.8% to $6.2 billion...
Rite Aid Corp (NYSE: RAD) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings results and issued guidance above estimates. Rite Aid reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, which may not compare to estimates for a loss of 14 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $6.23 billion, which came in below the estimate of $6.32 billion.
The shares of drugstore chain Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) are down 2.2% to trade at $11.80 this afternoon, just ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report -- due out before the open tomorrow. The stock is down nearly 37% year-over-year, more than 25% year-to-date, and facing pressure from every short- and long-term trendline on the charts. In other words, Rite Aid will need a miracle report to reinvigorate its shares and push them away from their annual lows.
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After sitting vacant for nearly two years, a business is set to move into the old Rite Aid building in downtown Petal. Dollar Tree, which currently inhabits a building across South Main Street, is filing paperwork to upsize into the building, which is more than 11,000 square feet.
When you buy something online it can be a giant pain to return it. It can also be a pain to the retailer you bought it from. According to Business Insider, big retailers like Target, Walmart, and Amazon are issuing refunds for customers when they want to return something then bought but then telling them to keep the merchandise.
There are last-minute shoppers and then there are really last-minute shoppers. For those people who wait until the very last-minute to do their holiday shopping, there are a few places that are open on Christmas day. Most major retailers, however, such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s, are closed on Dec. 25. Most grocery stores, including Publix and Kroger, are closed on Dec. 25.
If you were counting on a trip to Walmart to pick up a final Christmas gift or forgotten ingredient, think again. This year, Christmas is one of two days that the world’s largest retailer closes all of its U.S. stores. The majority of the nation's retailers also close for the holiday, including Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Home Depot and more.
About a year and a half ago, Aliya Wanek’s company picked up dramatically as a result of being featured on lists of Black-owned businesses that people could support during the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020. For years, Wanek, who lives in Vallejo, California, has been working...
Another salad recall just hit, and this one affects 19 states in the East and Midwest. The FDA has issued a statement, announcing that the Fresh Express brand is "recalling certain varieties of its branded and private label salad products produced at the company's Streamwood, Illinois facility." The recall is due to the product having "the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes."
Comments / 0