Rite-Aid to Close 63 Stores

The shares of drugstore chain Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) are down 2.2% to trade at $11.80 this afternoon, just ahead of the company's third-quarter earnings report -- due out before the open tomorrow. The stock is down nearly 37% year-over-year, more than 25% year-to-date, and facing pressure from every short- and long-term trendline on the charts. In other words, Rite Aid will need a miracle report to reinvigorate its shares and push them away from their annual lows.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO