Pennsylvania Career Tech Centers Get $1.5M in State Grants

Volunteers of America Mid-States announced the launch of a workforce development program in Eastern Kentucky supported by a $1.5 million federal grant at an event in Manchester this week. Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) is a dynamic workforce development and training program for people sidelined from work by substance use. VOA Mid-States called the size of the grant “unprecedented.” VOA Mid-States will lead a partnership with Eastern Kentucky University, AdventHealth Manchester, Goodwill Industries and other community agencies. They will provide case management, job training and supportive services to people in addiction recovery in Bell, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, McCreary and Whitley counties. Leaders from the partnership as well as US Representative Hal Rogers and Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers were in Manchester to celebrate the announcement.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO