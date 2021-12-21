ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Career Tech Centers Get $1.5M in State Grants

By David Mekeel, Reading Eagle, Pa.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — The Berks Career and Technology Center and the Reading-Muhlenberg Career and Technology Center are among 39 career and technology centers and three school districts across Pennsylvania to share in nearly $1.5 million in recently announced state grants. The Berks and Reading-Muhlenberg centers each received the maximum...

