Environment

Tuesday afternoon we will start to see the rain move out

By Chelsea Simmons
wtva.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will continue to see a few showers in our area as you get out for lunch. Most of this rain will gradually clear out of our area on our Tuesday by the early afternoon. This means we will see some mostly clear skies as the rule by later in...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of central Minnesota in effect from noon Sunday through noon Monday; including Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd counties. Heavy snow is possible in the watch area, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches expected...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Heavy Snow And Rare December Rain Winding Down

DENVER(CBS)-  After burying the mountains with feet of snow our pre-Christmas blast is beginning to wind down. The storm system is already moving into the mid-west. Credit: CBS4 So far, many amounts have ranged from 1 to 2 feet of snow and will probably be higher by Christmas Day. Credit: CBS4 A look at Aspen Highlands snow stake shows well over a foot of snow! Aspen Highlands Snow Stake/ Credit: Aspen Skiing Company The storm had just enough moisture to deliver some rain to the Denver metro area. According to National Weather Service records the last time Denver had rain on Christmas Eve with no official snow was in 1965! Credit: CBS4 Many areas at or above 6,000 feet had a few snow showers along with the rain. In places like Castle Rock, Parker, Franktown down to Monument hill. Credit: Bernie McClure Christmas Day is looking good for most of the state. There will be a little morning snow in the mountains with clear skies over the eastern plains. The mountains will get hit with another blast of snow starting Sunday. Along with a few sprinkles of rain over Denver. Credit: CBS4 Some spots may see 6 to 12 inches of snow by the end of the day on Monday. Credit: CBS4
COLORADO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas! WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees. Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning. Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Christmas Day Snow Up North, More Snow To Hit Sunday-Monday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Christmas day will begin a string of three snow systems, including one which will make its way through northern Minnesota throughout the day Saturday. After the nearly record-high temperatures of Christmas Eve, Saturday started out cold, with zero degrees recorded in Grand Rapids, and negative temperatures up in Bemidji. That area will also likely see snow on Christmas day, as a system is moving in from the west. It’ll reach Brainerd and St. Cloud around noon, and flakes will continue to fall throughout the evening. The Twin Cities, however, looks to miss out on this...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wtva.com

Warmer Weather Sticks Around for the New Week

Our warmest ever December weather continues across the area. For the rest of our holiday weekend, high temps will be staying in the high 70s. Warmer and partly sunny conditions will stay into our Sunday. We will see repeat performances for our world of weather over the next few afternoons....
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Rain showers move out overnight as winds speeds pick up in the Twin Tiers

Closing out Christmas Day with stray showers across the Twin Tiers. Rain continues in the Southern Tier this evening as multiple low pressure systems bring swirling and rising air throughout the Northeast region of the country. Wintry mix north of the Southern Tier due to an occluded front. Heavy rain south of the Northern Tier due to a cold front. Conditions begin to clear out overnight. Lows in the low to mid 30’s.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Seasonably Warm Christmas

Hi Everyone! We are certainly looking at a mild Christmas Eve/Day 2021. A lot of consistency in the forecast not only tonight but through the weekend. Generally speaking our forecast highs, and lows, are 10 to 15 degrees above the averages for this time of year. (And in some cases closer to 20° above average.) We will see the second of two “holiday clippers” dive out of Ontario during the late-night, and overnight. And as discussed yesterday, the effects will be minimal. Zero chance of frozen precip or road issues. And the very light rain should be gone by midday. Do we say...
MARYLAND STATE
ABC6.com

Precipitation Changes To Rain Christmas Afternoon

PROVIDENCE (WLNE)- Icy conditions during the morning have caused some slick road conditions, but that will change this afternoon as all locations change to just -plain rain….temps rise and just wet conditions expected through the afternoon. Rain will continue this evening and taper off overnight. Wet conditions. 40s during the day. ;pw to mid 30s tonight.
Fontana Herald News

WEATHER UPDATE: Rain is likely to fall late in the day on Christmas in Fontana

Rain is likely to fall on Christmas Day in Fontana, according to the National Weather Service. Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25 -- Rain, mainly after 5 p.m. High near 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FONTANA, CA

