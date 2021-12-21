ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First text message in 1992 saying 'Merry Christmas' is being auctioned as an NFT

NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first ever sent text message...

www.nwitimes.com

hypebeast.com

The World’s First Text Message Sold as an NFT for $150,000 USD

Vodafone has sold the world’s first text message as an NFT for roughly $150,000 USD. The message was originally sent from Vodafone programmer Neil Papworth to the then director Richard Jarvis more than 29 years ago, and since it happened to be December at the time, the text simply read “Merry Christmas.” Now packaged as an NFT, this piece of telecommunications history managed to auction off in Paris earlier this week for €132,680 EUR, or approximately $150,367 USD.
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Someone bought an NFT of the first text message ever sent

A lot of NFTS are straight garbage. Like, a lot. That said, we must begrudgingly admit that there are some that do seem to hold real historical, cultural, and artistic value. So, with this in mind, we honestly can say that the recent auction of an NFT for the first text message ever sent is pretty damn cool.
INTERNET
Insider

The Independent

telecoms.com

Vodafone is selling the first ever text message for charity

The first ever SMS was sent over the Vodafone network 29 years ago and soon one lucky collector will own it. On 3 December 1992 Neil Papworth, a 22-year-old software developer working for Vodafone UK, sent a text message saying “Merry Christmas” to colleague Richard Jarvis. Prior to that he would have had to call him and say those words, which would have been a massive hassle. Within a year Nokia had installed the technology on its phones and the world hasn’t looked back, such that now people in the same room sometimes message each other to save wear and tear on their vocal cords.
BUSINESS
bravewords.com

The Independent

Kansas Reflector

New York Post

NFT of ‘Merry Christmas’ — first text ever sent — sells for $121K

A NFT of the first text message ever sent — a holiday greeting that simply reads “Merry Christmas” — was auctioned off for $121,000 in Paris on Tuesday. The text, which was sent on Dec. 3, 1992, was sold by the British wireless company Vodafone. Proceeds from the sale went to the United Nations Refugee Agency.
SHOPPING

