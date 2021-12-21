ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Do this one thing to avoid becoming a victim of theft at gas pumps

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jJEV_0dSmdfvQ00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — If you’re hitting the road and traveling this holiday season, there’s a simple trick to protect yourself from thieves.

It’s also something the Clay County, Missouri Sheriff is warning about after a county employee fell victim. The employee stopped at a gas station and her credit card number was stolen by a skimmer that was installed on the pump.

Credit card skimming devices found on Wellington gas pumps

Investigators said after stealing the card numbers, thieves use the numbers to make large purchases.

The sheriff’s office said a simple trick can protect you against this headache.

Simply pull on the card reader at the gas pump before you swipe your card. Skimmers will come off of the pump because they aren’t permanently attached.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Two WPD officers hospitalized following Christmas morning shooting

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) – Two officers with the Wichita Police Department are being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries following a shooting Christmas morning. Sgt. Michael Kepley says around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a domestic violence call from an apartment in the 2600 block of S. Emporia. “They made contact with the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

1 dead after crash with semi-truck on Kansas highway

BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A fatal crash in Brown County on Friday left one person dead after a car crashed into the back of a semi truck’s trailer. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 1:27 p.m. on Dec. 24 on US-75 highway near the Sac and Fox Truck Stop, a Freightliner […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clay County, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Wellington, MO
Clay County, MO
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Reward climbs to $30K in search for puppy killer in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — The Parsons Police Department says the reward for information leading to the arrest of a puppy killer has grown to $30,000. The pure-bred German Shepherd puppy belonged to a police officer and was named Ranger. The puppy was found dead in the officer’s backyard one afternoon earlier this month. The case […]
PARSONS, KS
KSN News

Family gives statement following deadly Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died following a crash on westbound Kellogg Tuesday morning, identified as 37-year-old Brandon White of Wichita, and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, of Wichita. It happened on westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street just after 9 a.m. According to the Wichita Police Department, a driver headed the wrong way on […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Gas Station#Missouri Sheriff#Ksn Tv
KSN News

Wichita Police Foundation receives largest single donation ever

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Wichita Police Foundation (WPF) received its largest single donation in the history of its organization. An individual who wishes to remain anonymous gave a donation of $145,000 to the WPF. “We are sincerely humbled and grateful for these much-needed funds that will go to ensure the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Shoplifting suspect in Pittsburgh wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH, Kan. (AP) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh was wanted for homicide in Texas, police said. Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene. Police said […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Improvements at USPS make last minute shipments deliverable

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)--More than 2.3 billion pieces of mail have been processed and delivered for the holidays. Nationwide, the post office has seen the number of packages increase because of online shopping. To help deal with that, the post office invested 40 billion dollars in upgrading equipment.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy