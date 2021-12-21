ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wednesday’s Amerks game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dSmdEHv00

The American Hockey League announced today that Wednesday’s game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rochester Americans has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Penguins organization.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Android#Americans#Fingerlakes1 Com App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sabres games postponed until Wednesday due to league COVID protocols

​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Sabres have had another game postponed amid an NHL-wide COVID outbreak. The league postponed the majority of their games over the past week with a plan to return December 27. The Sabres were initially set to play at KeyBank Center Monday against the New...
NHL
wevv.com

Thunderbolts Postpone Game Due to COVID Protocol

The Evansville Thunderbolts will not lace up their skates on the day after Christmas. The team was originally set to take on the Quad City Storm on December 26th at the Ford Center, but due to COVID-19 protocols, the game has been postponed. The match-up is set to be rescheduled...
EVANSVILLE, IN
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy