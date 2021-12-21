Wednesday’s Amerks game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The American Hockey League announced today that Wednesday’s game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Rochester Americans has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Penguins organization.

A make-up date has not yet been determined.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).