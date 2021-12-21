Fabrizio Romano Confirms Man City Contract Update for Star Player Set for 2022

Joao Cancelo has been making the headlines for his extraordinary displays as both a right-back and a left-back this season, staking a claim for being the most well-rounded full-back in Europe.

The Portuguese international provided an assist and scored a stunning goal against Newcastle United to emerge as Manchester City’s most decisive player on the pitch yet again, picking up right where he had left off prior to his one-match suspension.

As per Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of his ‘Here We Go’ podcast, the Premier League champions are set to open negotiations with Joao Cancelo over a fresh five-year contract in 2022.

The 27-year old’s current deal ends in the summer of 2025, and if the reported discussions for the contract go through as planned, the former-Inter and Juventus man will stay at the club until 2027.

A recent report from the Daily Star had revealed that Joao Cancelo is set to receive a hefty six-figure pay rise next summer.

The speculation around the gifted full-back committing his long-term future at the club has led to an overwhelmingly positive reaction from Manchester City fans online.

Despite enduring an uneasy first season to life on the blue side of Manchester, Cancelo has excelled since the 2020/21 season - becoming one of the most indispensable members of a brilliant Sky Blues squad.

The decision to bring the man in question in a part-exchange deal for Danilo from Juventus has proven to be a tremendous piece of business by the club, and at the moment, all every Manchester City fan wants in the New Year is for Joao Cancelo to prolong his stay at the club.

