Premier League

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Man City Contract Update for Star Player Set for 2022

By Srinivas Sadhanand
 4 days ago
Joao Cancelo has been making the headlines for his extraordinary displays as both a right-back and a left-back this season, staking a claim for being the most well-rounded full-back in Europe.

The Portuguese international provided an assist and scored a stunning goal against Newcastle United to emerge as Manchester City’s most decisive player on the pitch yet again, picking up right where he had left off prior to his one-match suspension.

As per Fabrizio Romano on the latest episode of his Here We Go’ podcast, the Premier League champions are set to open negotiations with Joao Cancelo over a fresh five-year contract in 2022.

The 27-year old’s current deal ends in the summer of 2025, and if the reported discussions for the contract go through as planned, the former-Inter and Juventus man will stay at the club until 2027.

A recent report from the Daily Star had revealed that Joao Cancelo is set to receive a hefty six-figure pay rise next summer.

The speculation around the gifted full-back committing his long-term future at the club has led to an overwhelmingly positive reaction from Manchester City fans online.

Despite enduring an uneasy first season to life on the blue side of Manchester, Cancelo has excelled since the 2020/21 season - becoming one of the most indispensable members of a brilliant Sky Blues squad.

The decision to bring the man in question in a part-exchange deal for Danilo from Juventus has proven to be a tremendous piece of business by the club, and at the moment, all every Manchester City fan wants in the New Year is for Joao Cancelo to prolong his stay at the club.

"I Will Clarify, But Not To You!" - Pep Guardiola Remains Tightlipped After Dropping Phil Foden and Jack Grealish From Man City Starting XI

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table last weekend, after a 4-0 win against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon. However, England duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish remained unused substitutes during the win, despite both scoring in the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium just five days prior.
Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker."No, we're not going to bring in any...
Man City's John Stones Agrees to Hilarious New Pet Name

While walking his dog alongside partner Ines, the midfield maestro showed us his off the pitch lifestyle, in an exclusive feature with the club, making the Manchester City faithful fall in love with him even more. John Stones has done just that, in the latest episode of the viral 'Chicken...
Sports
Man City player Mendy charged with another count of rape

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy has been charged with another count of rape. The France World Cup winner is now accused of eight offenses against five different women, including seven counts of rape relating to four women. He appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday for a hearing ahead of his trial next year. Mendy was suspended by City when he was charged in August. Mendy has been refused bail and is being held in a prison in Liverpool. He joined City from Monaco in 2017 and has won the Premier League three times and the English League Cup twice.
Man City 'Keeping Tabs' on Barcelona Defender - Bayern Munich Also Showing Interest

It's not a hot take to suggest that Manchester City arguably have two of the finest full-backs in world football at their disposal in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. Walker is the more traditional out of the two, being one of the most dependable defensive full-backs in the world, while being a comfortable technician. Cancelo is perhaps the most complete full-back in Europe on current form.
Swansea City Keen on January Loan Move for Man City's Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

With the January transfer window looming, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive when it comes to Manchester City's potential ins and outs. While Ferran Torres has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, with his reported switch to Barcelona on the verge of completion, a number of youth prospects are unsurprisingly attracting interest from across Europe.
