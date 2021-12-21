ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potato Bowl: Kent State vs. Wyoming live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch bowl games

 4 days ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes will meet Wyoming in the Potato Bowl on Tuesday afternoon from Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Kent State comes into this game after finishing 7-5 in the MAC this year and will be looking to rebound after a 41-23 loss to Northern Illinois. As for Wyoming, they finished 6-6 this season and will look for a bowl win to give them some confidence going into next season.

Tune in to the Potato Bowl today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Kent State vs. Wyoming

  • When: Tuesday, December 21
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
How to watch College Football Bowl Season

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Kent State vs. Wyoming (-3.5)

O/U: 58.5

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football

