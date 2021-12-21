ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regents exams canceled in New York as COVID-19 cases surge behind Omicron

 4 days ago
Regents exams scheduled for January 2022 have been canceled. The announcement from state officials comes as the latest blow caused by surging Omicron cases in New York.

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said she didn’t know if the pandemic would impact June and August regents.

“New York set a daunting record last week with more COVID-19 cases reported in one day than ever before,” Rosa said. “Once again, the January Regents Exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state. We will continue to work with our schools, districts, and stakeholders to ensure they have what they need to provide academic, social and emotional, and mental health supports for our students.”

Changes to diploma requirements will be made as result of the tests being canceled.

NYSUT weighed in on the cancelation of January exams. They called it the right choice.

“Given the unevenness of this school year with the pandemic still ongoing and the acute social-emotional needs of our students, canceling the January Regents exams is the right choice. We thank Commissioner Rosa, Chancellor Young and the Board of Regents for recognizing that our educators are still assessing their students, preparing them to receive their diplomas and setting them up for success after graduation without this round of state exams,” the statement said.

