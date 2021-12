There’s something magical about Amazon Prime’s With Love, a family based holiday rom-com that takes five episodes — and five different holidays — to tell four completely different love stories that manage to both complement each other, and also show very distinct sides of the journey of …love. Because love doesn’t look the same for all of us, but love is just that, love. And we can embrace it, and enjoy it — even if it makes us suffer, at times — because, in the end, love is worth it.

