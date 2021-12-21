ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Video: Tiwa Savage – ‘Tales By Moonlight (ft. Amaarae)’

Cover picture for the articleTiwa Savage has poured out the video for ‘Tales By Moonlight’ – the latest offering from her recently...

New Video: Billy Porter – ‘Children’

Billy Porter takes center stage in the vivacious video for ‘Children.’. The track serves as the first offering from the Emmy winner since he signed with Republic Records. True to form, the song and visual find the ‘Pose’ star championing empowerment, self-expression, and flair in earnest. Speaking...
New Video: Mary J. Blige – ‘Amazing (ft. DJ Khaled)’

Mary J. Blige is wasting no time lighting a match under ‘Amazing’ – one of two new singles from her forthcoming album ‘Goodmorning Gorgeous.’. The DJ Khaled collaboration finds the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul in high-octane form while declaring that she feels – as the title relays – amazing.
Watch: Wizkid Unleashes ‘Made In Lagos’ Short Film

Wizkid takes a much-deserved victory lap in the freshly unwrapped short film for his ‘Made In Lagos’ album. Directed by Kuukua Eshun and Starboy himself, the vibrant visual ignites the new tracks featured on the deluxe edition of the critically acclaimed LP – ‘Anoti,’ ‘Steady,’ and ‘Mood.’
New Video: Rita Ora & Sam Feldt – ‘Follow Me’

Rita Ora is back with more new music. For, the British superstar has unleashed her song ‘Follow Me’ along with the video for the track. In the clip, she can be seen in the middle of a desert wearing a cowboy hat. The video tells the story of a young couple that work on a farm together. It is revealed that the pair are working there to try and save money, so they can run away together.
Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
How Scott Disick Feels About Spending Christmas With Kourtney Kardashian, Travis & The Kids

Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, Scott Disick has plans to spend Christmas with his ex and kids. The holidays really are just about coming together, aren’t they? Scott Disick plans to put his feelings aside about his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker and will spend Christmas with the family and his kids Reign, 6, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 11, whom he shares with Kourtney. A source close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Scott is going have to “make this work,” as Kourtney and Travis are engaged.
Kourtney Kardashian Has An A+ Response After A Fan Asks If She's Pregnant With Travis Barker's Baby

Mid-October brought Kardashian fans a momentous event: the engagement of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, complete with a huge rock, a very romantic beach-set proposal, and some sexy, celebratory topless pics from Kourt herself. While the couple’s romantic relationship has, indeed, moved rather quickly, Kardashian is definitely taking no shit about their romance from anyone, and recently had an A+ response after a fan asked if she was already pregnant with Barker’s baby.
Young Guru Responds To Jay-Z's "Verzuz" Comments

The Internet is still in a frenzy following Jay-Z's appearance on Alicia Keys' Spaces. The rapper dropped a few gems during the rare cameo, including a response Michael Jackson/Beyoncé comparisons. However, it was his comments on entering the Verzuz arena that has the people talking. In short, Jay-Z doesn't feel like there's another rapper who can go hit-for-hit with him or even bar-for-bar. Though no one in rap has directly responded to Jay-Z, many have chimed in on the matter.
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Elaborate Christmas Decor

It's the season for holiday decorating again, and as always Kendall Jenner is a step ahead of us all. In a series of photos showing vignettes from her life on Instagram, Jenner posted some scenes from her living room that displayed her gorgeous decorations. In her caption, Jenner wrote, “It’s all about the tinsel.”
Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
