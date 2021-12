Impaired driving almost captured a grim crown last year. It was one crash away from tying distracted driving as the leading cause of fatal traffic crashes in 2020 in New Jersey. But safety experts point to a litany of bad driving behaviors that started during the 2020 pandemic and have continued into 2021, which is on pace to be the deadliest year since 2007.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO