Glasgow Warriors & Edinburgh decide against limited crowds for festive fixtures

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlasgow Warriors and Edinburgh have announced they will not be taking up the option of allowing 500 fans in for their festive fixtures. A government cap on the numbers attending outdoor events comes into force on December 26....

www.bbc.com

BBC

Teacher sacked after horse kick video shared

A primary school teacher has been sacked after a video showing a horse being hit by a woman went viral. Footage was shared online last month by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs who said it showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire. At the time Mowbray Education Trust said...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Disabled former rugby star tackles 11,490 metres with Christmas tree for charity

A quadriplegic former professional rugby player is carrying a Christmas tree up the UK’s highest mountains to raise money for charity.Ed Jackson was a keen outdoor enthusiast when he fractured multiple spinal vertebrae in 2017 as doctors warned him he may never walk again.But the former rugby union star has defied the odds and, along with fellow climber Ross Stirling, is tackling the “12 Peaks Of Christmas” over six days, raising more than £12,000 so far for the Millimetres 2 Mountains Foundation and War Child’s Afghanistan emergency appeal.The two started in Scotland on December 19 where they climbed to the...
ADVOCACY
fourfourtwo.com

Edinburgh net late winner against bottom side Cowdenbeath

Cowdenbeath remain adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Championship after a 2-1 defeat at home to play-off chasing Edinburgh City. The loss left the Blue Brazil with one win in 16 league games and seven points from safety.
SOCCER
#Omicron
kfgo.com

Soccer-Full steam ahead for Man City as festive fixtures survive

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester City will seek to maintain their searing title pace on Sunday as the Premier League’s clubs muster their squads for a bumper festive programme that has survived intact despite the spectre of recent pandemic-driven postponements. City, relatively untroubled by the surge in COVID-19 cases...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England name much-changed T20 squad for West Indies series

Uncapped left-armers George Garton and David Payne have been included in a 16-strong squad for England’s five-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados next month.With the fifth Ashes Test set to finish in Hobart just four days before the first T20 in the Caribbean on January 22, no England player currently attempting to regain the urn in Australia has been considered for selection.White-ball captain Eoin Morgan will therefore be without the likes of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as England start to look ahead to the 2022 T20 World...
WORLD
The Independent

2 Boxing Day Premier League games off due to COVID outbreaks

Coronavirus outbreaks at Leeds and Watford have led to two Premier League matches scheduled for Sunday being postponed in the latest disruption to the competition caused by cases rising in squads.Leeds was due to travel to Liverpool and Watford was set to play at Wolverhampton as part of the Boxing Day program that still features seven games.The Premier League has now called off 12 matches due to coronavirus issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.“The league is aware that the decision...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton Boxing Day fixture against Burnley postponed

Common sense has prevailed and Everton's Boxing Day fixture against Burnley has been officially postponed. Just a day after manager Rafa Benitez had revealed that the club had asked the Premier League to push back the game and been turned down, rumours abound that there have been more COVID positives today at Finch Farm meaning the Blues are now likely behind the threshold of nine for first team outfield players and the goalkeepers for the game to proceed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jess Breach to return for Harlequins after breaking her back in training

Electric winger Jess Breach will return for Harlequins on 27 December against Wasps after breaking her back in training.The 24-year-old injured her ankle in last season’s semi-final but got back on the pitch for two matches of this campaign in October. Then she broke her back in what she said could have been a life or death situation.“Nobody knew how bad it was going to be,” she told BBC Sport. “I just thought ‘I’ve got a dead back’, like you get a dead calf or dead quads. But then I couldn’t really move or walk so I had to go...
WORLD
The Independent

Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ the latest milestone along a whirlwind journey for women’s rugby

Harlequins take on Wasps in a Premier 15s match on Monday but this one is like no other and is yet another milestone women’s rugby has hit in recent years.The match is part of Quins’ Big Game, which is hosted at Twickenham Stadium, and will be a doubleheader with the men. It will be the first women’s league match held at the home of English rugby and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.This historic fixture is another example of how the women’s game is going from strength to strength, and the quick progression is thanks to the introduction...
RUGBY
The Independent

Fourth booster ‘probably’ necessary for some, says Leitch

A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will “probably” be needed over the next few years, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.Scots have been asked to get a third dose of the jab in a bid to stifle the new Omicron variant, with figures released on Thursday showing more than 70% of the population who will be eligible by the end of the year already having done so.But Professor Jason Leitch has said there may be a need for at least some fourth doses to be administered.It would seem that we will probably need some kind of timed booster or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rory Burns and Ollie Pope out for Boxing Day Test as England swing the axe

England have swung the axe for their must-win Boxing Day Test against Australia, making four changes to the team in Melbourne.Most significantly, the tourists have lost patience with their misfiring batting unit, benching Surrey duo Rory Burns and Ollie Pope in favour of the returning Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.Elsewhere, the bowling has been rotated once again with Mark Wood back after being rested in Adelaide and left-arm spinner Jack Leach recalled to the XI. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad make way.We make 4️⃣ changes to our side for the Boxing Day Test 🎄Full details 👇#Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿—...
WORLD
The Independent

Newcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at Sharks

Sale’s Gallagher Premiership match away to Newcastle on Boxing Day has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sharks squad.Sale returned positive coronavirus tests overnight and “a significant number” of their squad have been ruled out of the match, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.The Professional Game Board (PGB) testing oversight group and Sale have agreed the risk is too great for the game to go ahead safely.Sadly we have to announce that ⁦@FalconsRugby⁩ v ⁦@SaleSharksRugby⁩ has been called off due to a Covid outbreak. We wish everyone affected a safe and speedy recovery. Full details...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

White Christmas for UK as snow falls in Scotland and Yorkshire

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in...
ENVIRONMENT
Screendaily

Glasgow Film Festival premiere galas to screen simultaneously across the UK

Glasgow Film Festival’s (GFF) premiere galas will screen simultaneously at the festival and in cinemas across the UK for the first time, when the festival returns for its 18th edition (March 2-13). As part of its new hybrid format, gala premieres will screen at both the festival’s home venue,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Cameron Green in no rush to be compared to ‘best in the world’ Ben Stokes

Australia’s Cameron Green is in no rush to be compared with Ashes counterpart Ben Stokes the all-rounder he rates as “the best in the world”.While England have built their most famous Ashes moments around all-action performers like Sir Ian Botham Andrew Flintoff and now Stokes, Australia have been searching for one of their own for years.As a 6ft 6in pace bowler who bats at number six, 22-year-old Green could be the missing piece of the Baggy Greens puzzle. He has already played his part in helping the hosts go 2-0 up ahead of the Boxing Day Test in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Snow forecast as parts of UK set for a White Christmas

As we enter the final days before Christmas and temperatures begin to plummet once more, the thoughts of many Britons are inevitably turning towards whether the country will finally see the fabled blankets of snow we promise ourselves every year on a million greetings cards but which rarely actually materialise.Our obsession with the phenomenon cannot be blamed solely on Charles Dickens, who depicted memorably snowy Christmases in The Pickwick Papers and “A Christmas Carol”, as it was a regular occurrence between 1550 and 1850, when the UK was in the grip of a “Little Ice Age” and endured temperatures so...
ENVIRONMENT

