Glasgow Warriors & Edinburgh decide against limited crowds for festive fixtures

A fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will “probably” be needed over the next few years, Scotland’s national clinical director has said.Scots have been asked to get a third dose of the jab in a bid to stifle the new Omicron variant, with figures released on Thursday showing more than 70% of the population who will be eligible by the end of the year already having done so.But Professor Jason Leitch has said there may be a need for at least some fourth doses to be administered.It would seem that we will probably need some kind of timed booster or...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO