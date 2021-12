As people across the globe continue to get vaccinated and now boosted as an effort to return to normalcy, the pandemic reminds us that it is far from over yet. Not only is there the threat of a COVID resurgence amid the holiday season, but now there is a new variant on the rise: Omicron. Although there is still much to learn about Omicron, here is what New Yorkers need to know and why we should remain concerned about the everlasting pandemic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO