Google is reportedly telling its employees that they could lose their jobs if they don’t comply with vaccine policies. A stated in an internal memo obtained by CNBC, those working at the company had to declare their COVID-19 vaccination status by December 3, by either submitting documentation for their jabs or applying for exemption. Employees who have failed to do so or were unvaccinated by January 18, 2022 would have to be put on “paid administrative leave” for a month. Following that time period, they would be placed on “unpaid personal leave” for up to six months and eventually let go.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO