Florence Pugh is heating up our screens in ‘Hawkeye’ and lighting up our feeds with a fresh blonde chop. See photos of the stylish new ‘do here!. Blonds have more fun! Florence Pugh has lightened up recently, sharing a freshly chopped blonde look to her Instagram on Wednesday. The actress, who has delighted fans with her debut on Hawkeye recently, stunned in the fresh look, sharing three separate photos of the new style on her page. “Merry Christmas kisses,” the actress wrote in the caption, serving two separate angles of the look in the first two photos and kissing at the camera for the last image.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO