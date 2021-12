In many ways, Rivian doesn’t want to be like Tesla. It’s already doing a good job at that, as the EV upstart has already started delivering its electric truck while the Cybertruck is still nowhere to be found. And in the delay department, while Tesla has been known to overpromise and underdeliver, after a few hiccups Rivian seems to be committed to keeping its promises; last week, the company made good on its goal of delivering its second model, the R1S SUV, by the end of the year.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO