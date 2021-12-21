ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Leaking radiator fluid leads to $4M settlement

By David Baugher
sclawyersweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who sustained severe burns from radiator fluid that leaked onto his...

sclawyersweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiator#Attorneys#Traffic Accident#Lesemann Associates#Peters Murdaugh
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case

Opening statements began on Monday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019.  “You will learn that Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia is the executioner,” said Samantha Paixao, Deputy District Attorney, Riverside County, addressing the jury in court.  Victims The post ‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
whdh.com

Police: Woman found living in feces-covered room with child, several animals claimed she ‘didn’t have time to clean’

(WHDH) — A woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say a young child and several animals were found living in a feces-covered and urine-soaked hotel room. Kristen Willoughby, 26, of Florida, was arrested last week on charges including child neglect and three counts of animal cruelty, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Skull found in California garden leads police to homemade guillotine in house being used by drugs gang

California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfgo.com

Woman pleads guilty to locking son in cold garage, 8-year-old died

MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Park woman has entered a guilty plea to manslaughter charges in the death of her eight-year-old son. Thirty-nine-year-old Tasha Tennin was accused of locking the boy in a cold garage overnight three years ago. The temperature was below zero and the child died. A few months...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prison officers caught on camera dropping transgender woman on her face in chokehold

A transgender woman’s lawyer has released a video allegedly showing officers at the Baltimore correctional facility dragging her in a chokehold and dropping her on her face.Amber Canter was held at the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Centre when the incident took place in June 2019, according to her civic lawsuit against the state and officers involved. The video provided to CNN by Ms Canter’s attorney Malcolm Ruff, shows her being dragged in a chokehold by three correctional officers. At one point, an officer can be seen dropping Ms Canter, when she falls on her face. Two officers...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot black shoplifting suspect in the back has her felony charge DROPPED after 'restorative justice' Zoom call with victim

A white Missouri cop who 'accidentally' shot a black shoplifting suspect in the back has had her felony charge dropped after she had a 'restorative justice' video conference with the victim. Julia Crews, 39, a 13-year police veteran from Ladue Police Department in Missouri, resigned in May 2019 - a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TMZ.com

Rapper Slim 400 Dead at 33, Shot and Killed in L.A.

11:44 AM PT -- Cops say they were called to the area on a report of gunshots, when they arrived, they located Slim 400 suffering from a gunshot wound in the driveway of a home. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 9:08 AM PT...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy