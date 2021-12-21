ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37-year-old woman faces murder charge in Sunday night shooting

By Greg Haas
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 37-year-old Las Vegas woman faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse with a deadly weapon in connection with a Sunday night shooting.

Shanika Smith was taken into custody and booked after police found a man who died at the scene of a shooting in the 900 block of E. Twain Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators determined the shooting followed an argument between the man and Smith — described as his girlfriend — inside an apartment. During the argument, Smith pointed a gun at the victim and shot him, police said.

Two juveniles were inside the apartment when the shooting occurred. Smith was taken into custody without incident.

The victim’s name will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com .

