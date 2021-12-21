ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale’s next 3 home athletic events to be played without spectators

 4 days ago

Yale announced Tuesday that its three upcoming home varsity games will...

bcinterruption.com

BC hockey’s holiday tournament at Dartmouth to be played without spectators

Heads up for anyone planning on heading to Dartmouth for BC men’s hockey’s trip to the Ledyard Bank Classic on December 30-31: don’t, as Dartmouth is prohibiting spectators (other than limited guests of players and staff) at home sporting events until January 18. The news is not surprising after Dartmouth also announced a series of measures restricting students’ activities in the first weeks of the new semester.
102.9 WBLM

PICS: Yale’s Live Mascot, Handsome Dan, Was Born in Maine

Yale was the first to have a live mascot back in 1890. Meet Handsome Dan XIX, an Olde English Bulldogge born at Wicked Good Bulldogges in Bristol, Maine! He's been the official mascot for Yale University for just under a year. Jessica and Pete Seiders, owners of Wicked Good Bulldogges, bred Handsome Dan XVIII, as well — he was the first Olde English Bulldogge to serve as the mascot.
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
