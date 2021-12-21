ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

7 Build Back Better Line Items That Could Still Benefit Americans If Brought to Congress Individually

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6CzB_0dSmZJuY00

Despite Sen. Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act , the Senate will vote on the $1.75 trillion social and tax spending plan in January.

See: Does Build Back Better Defeat Spell the End of Child Tax Credit Payments?
Find: Goldman Sachs Lowers US GDP Forecast Following Manchin’s Build Back Better Opposition

“We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act – and we will keep voting on it until we get something done,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote to Democrats on Dec. 20, CNBC reported.

However, The Guardian noted that only 10% of Americans knew “a lot of the specifics” about the Build Back Better plan and 29% did not know what was in it at all, according to a CBS poll. Breaking up the massive legislation into separate bills could potentially have a better chance of passing and benefiting Americans.

If the Build Back Better Act is not passed, these line items from the plan could be brought to Congress as individual proposals — potentially with a better chance of earning bipartisan support:

Universal Preschool

Biden has proposed free public preschool for families with children 3- to 4 years old. The White House has estimated that this could save families $13,000 per year.

Free Community College

The plan also includes two years of free community college, which has already been implemented in several cities across the country, including Buffalo, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. Free community college could give those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged an opportunity to pursue an associate’s degree or a four-year college degree.

Healthcare

The Build Back Better plan also aims to expand Medicare services to cover vision, hearing and dental health costs. In addition, it includes plans to remove certain income and health limitations to allow more people to qualify for Medicaid.

There are also plans to lower the cost of prescription drugs by giving Medicare the ability to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs with pharmaceutical companies.

Tax Cuts for Families

The social spending bill also wants to increase the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 for children ages 6 and older. For children under the age of 6, the tax credit would be raised to $3,600. This credit would also come in the form of monthly checks. The bill also includes additional childcare support based on state median income.

12 Weeks Paid Family Leave

After adopting, fostering or giving birth to a new child, new working parents and caregivers would receive job security and paid time off. It would also guarantee all workers at least three days of bereavement leave in the event of a death in the family.

Affordable Housing Investments

Build Back Better would invest in the production, preservation and retrofitting of more than one million affordable rental units and 500,000 homes for low- and middle-income homebuyers. It also includes an increase in rental assistance agreements.

See: Could Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Make Inflation Worse?
Find: Will Biden’s Build Back Better Plan Increase National Debt?

Tax Cuts for Electric Vehicles

A $4,000 tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle, is also part of the bill. If bought before 2027, a tax credit of $3,500 would be added. If the car was made in the U.S., there would be an additional $4,500 credit. Added up, this would be a maximum of $12,500 in tax credits. The bill also includes tax credits and grants for businesses and communities working towards clean energy initiatives .

More from GOBankingRates:

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Build Back Better Line Items That Could Still Benefit Americans If Brought to Congress Individually

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Popculture

Here's Why You Could Get 2 Stimulus Checks This Winter

With all the uncertainty in Washington D.C. right now, it's being reported that some Americans could get two stimulus checks this winter. BGR reports that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently addressed the lack of child tax credit payments in January by implying that eligible families could receive a double payment in February, equaling the amount of two checks. "If we get it done in January," she said, "we've talked to Treasury officials and others about doing double payments in February as an option."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build Back Better#Medicare#Parental Leave#Senate#Goldman Sachs Lowers Us#Democrats#Cnbc#Guardian#Americans#Cbs#Universal Preschool#The White House#Free Community College#Medicaid
theeastcountygazette.com

Senior Citizens Ask for $1,400 Additional Stimulus Payment Amid Build Back Better Stands Still

As the adverse impact of Covid-19 bites harder, the Senior Citizens League has asked the U.S. Senate to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check. According to a report by Chronicle99, the rampant inflation has led to prices of essential commodities surging. It is hitting the most vulnerable US society, the poor and the seniors, including pensioners who cannot meet their ends with the paltry social security pensions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Preschool
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Costco
Mic

Voting rights may push Biden to finally support abolishing the filibuster

Right now, Democrats are a political powerhouse in the federal government — or they should be. After all, Joe Biden is president and the party holds majorities in both the House and Senate. So Democrats should be able to pass anything they want, right? Wrong. There’s one major tool Republicans can still use to their advantage: the filibuster. But Biden may finally be changing his tune about the filibuster, saying he’s open to doing away with it in certain situations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketRealist

When Is Joe Manchin Up for Reelection and Why Does He Oppose BBB?

While the bipartisan infrastructure bill finally saw the light of day, another piece of legalization has been stuck in Congress. We're talking about the BBB (Build Back Better) bill, which has divided the Democratic party. Joe Manchin, the Democratic Senator from West Virginia, is against the bill. When is he due for reelection and why does he oppose the BBB bill?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The ghost of Build Back Better

The Build Back Better reconciliation bill is dead. There is no doubt whatever about that. But like the ghost of a deceased business partner, the Build Back Better agenda may visit us again soon. And the damage from the second incarnation is potentially far worse than the original. For those...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Growing number of Republican lawmakers beckon Manchin to switch parties: ‘We’d welcome him’

A growing roster of Republican lawmakers are encouraging Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to consider crossing the aisle permanently to join the GOP. Some left-wing Democrats are imploring the moderate Manchin to leave the party following his opposition to President Biden's $1.8 trillion Build Back Better spending package, but the senator has not publicly expressed an intention of defecting.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy