ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee dies at 49

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKzTo_0dSmZGGN00

2021-12-21 18:34:54 GMT+00:00 - Detroit Tigers first base coach Kimera Bartee, a former major leaguer, died suddenly at age 49, the team announced Tuesday.

The team said he passed away Monday. No cause of death was given.

Bartee played four seasons in Detroit (1996-99), followed by brief stints with the Cincinnati Reds in 2000 and the Colorado Rockies in 2001.

"Throughout his time in our organization as both a player and coach, Kimera was known as a kind soul but intensive competitor who did his best every day to elevate those around him to do great things," general manager Al Avila said in a team-released statement. "While Tigers fans got used to seeing him in the first base coach's box, Kimera's impact on our ballclub went far deeper and will be sorely missed."

The Tigers promoted Bartee to first base coach last July, after the departure of Chip Hale, who was named head coach at the University of Arizona. Bartee had been working as the team's roving outfield and baserunning coordinator, and served as the first base coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2017-19.

In late November, manager AJ Hinch confirmed Bartee would return to the role for the 2022 season.

"Like many across baseball, I was devastated by the news of Kimera's passing," Hinch said Tuesday in a statement. "From the start of spring training last year, it was clear that 'KB' was the epitome of a player's coach, having an uncanny ability to build deep connections with anyone from a rooking to a 10-year veteran. I was proud of his selflessness and adaptability when he quickly shifted to the Major League staff last season, and how excited he was about the bright future he had in both baseball and life."

Bartee appeared in 243 major league games and had four home runs and 33 RBIs, hitting .216. He had 36 career stolen bases, with 20 of them coming as a rookie in 1996.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Carlos Correa made mistake turning down Detroit Tigers offer

The Detroit Tigers were perfectly positioned to sign Carlos Correa. His former manager, A.J. Hinch, was already on the bench. The Tigers were looking to come out of their rebuild and had plenty of money to spend. That was proven with their reported offer to Correa – a ten year deal worth $275 million.
MLB
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers teams of all-time

There is no question that the Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of Major League Baseball. Not only have they won four World Championships since their inaugural season in 1901 but they have also had some great teams that came up just short of raising a trophy. But have you ever sat down and thought about which Tigers team is the greatest of all-time? Well, we have you covered! Here is a countdown of the top 10 Detroit Tigers teams of all-time.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimera Bartee
Person
Chip Hale
Person
Al Avila
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman contract details emerge

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. “Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
FanSided

Dodgers break lockout silence with surprise Cody Bellinger deal

Just two days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave us the greatest gift of all: unreported MLB transaction news!. Not a minor-league signing. Not a coaching staff adjustment. Genuine, honest-to-goodness baseball news somehow completed prior to the MLB lockout before getting lost in the shuffle. You know, like the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Cody Bellinger News

It turns out Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new contract right before the Dec. 1 lockout. However, the deal wasn’t reported until this Thursday. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, it’s a one-year deal for Bellinger that is worth $17 million. This contract allows him to avoid arbitration.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The University Of Arizona#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Major League
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Los Angeles Signs Free Agent Catcher to Minor League Deal

The Dodgers have made their first player signing since retaining Chris Taylor on a 4-year deal. While it hasn’t been their fault that they haven’t made any more moves (e.g., Freddie Freeman), they weren’t very active beforehand either. Well, they’re showing some activity now as they recently made a signing that no one saw coming.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideThePinstripes

Former Yankees Finding New Homes Overseas

A few former Yankees have taken their careers overseas this winter, signing with Japanese and Korean teams while MLB’s lockout persists. The most recent was Iván Nova, who last played for the Yankees in 2016. The right-hander will pitch for the SSG Landers of the Korean Baseball Organization after inking a one-year deal that could pay him $1 million with incentives. Yonhap News’ Jeeho Yoo reported the deal on Dec. 20.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Mets Add Former 2018 AL Rookie Of Year Candidate On Minor League Deal

Although all MLB transactions are currently frozen due to the lockout, teams can still add players on minor league contracts. And on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Mets did just that, signing outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league deal. Palka, 30, appeared in 154 MLB games with the Chicago White Sox from 2018-19.
MLB
InsideThePinstripes

Yankees' Aaron Boone Gushes Over Top Prospect Anthony Volpe

While Yankees manager Aaron Boone is unable to speak about the players on New York's 40-man roster, due to MLB's ongoing lockout this winter, the skipper is allowed to talk about certain minor leaguers within the organization. That in mind, when asked about top prospect Anthony Volpe on Wednesday afternoon...
MLB
FanSided

New York Mets hoping for market for Dominic Smith

It was not that long ago that Dominic Smith seemed to be a potential building block for the New York Mets. A consensus top 100 prospect prior to the 2016 season, Smith appeared to be the future at first base, a power hitter who could be a key part of the Mets’ lineup for years to come.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

What Freddie Freeman reportedly wants in free agency

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn't going to come cheap: he's reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. Doesn't seem unreasonable to me with what he's accomplished," Heyman said on the Big Time Baseball podcast. Heyman says that the Dodgers do make sense as a landing spot for the Atlanta first baseman.
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

255K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy