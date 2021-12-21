ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now at Wideout? Patriots Could Turn to Pair on their Practice Squad for Help Against Bills

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
 7 days ago
Heading into their Week Sixteen matchup with the Buffalo Bills, a game which may decide the fate of the AFC East Division in 2021, the New England Patriots have several question marks surrounding their corps of wide receivers.

Both Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry were unable to finish Saturday's 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, each due to head injuries. Agholor suffered a crushing hit to the head in the third quarter and was unable to return to action. While Harry’s injury (considered to be to both the head and upper body) occurred too late into the game to receive a preliminary diagnosis, the nature of the hit he sustained caused him to miss the remainder of the game.

To make matters worse, wideout Kendrick Bourne was among four Patriots placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Monday. The potential loss of Bourne, for any period of time, is significant for New England. The 26-year-old has become one of the Patriots most-reliable receivers. In his first season with New England, Bourne has caught 45 passes for a team-high 667 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. He has also demonstrated an ability to be a threat in the running game, logging nine carries for 100 yards. The versatile wideout even has thrown one touchdown pass; coming in the form of a 25-yard, first-quarter scoring strike to Agholor against the New York Jets in Week Seven.

Despite Bourne recently declaring himself as asymptomatic, via his social media accounts, (cred: Evan Lazar, CLNS Media) it is still too early to determine whether the Pats’ versatile wideout will be ready for Sunday’s matchup with Buffalo. Should Bourne remain on COVID-19/Reserve, along with both Agholor and Harry in concussion protocol, the Pats face a dilemma of having only two healthy wide receivers on their active roster: Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

Though Meyers is considered one of the Patriots most-reliable pass catching targets in 2021, placing the full weight of the positional depth chart on his shoulders for Sunday is much to ask from any wideout. Meyers has caught a team-high 65 passes this season for 664 yards and a touchdown. In the process, he has developed a solid connection with quarterback Mac Jones. In fact, several have made the argument that a healthy Meyers might be sufficient at the position, as the team is likely to utilize their tight ends, as well as veteran Brandon Bolden to receive out of the backfield.

Still, that logic remains flawed, as the Pats will need more than two healthy bodies at the position. Though Olszewski is prolific as a return specialist, his productivity as a pass catcher has been limited to just one catch on two targets this season. In fact, during his three seasons with the Patriots, the 25-year-old has amassed only eight catches for 118 yards and one touchdown.

With the season winding down, it is unlikely (yet, not impossible) that the Patriots would look to the waiver wire for additional assistance for their receivers group. As a result, New England may look to two intriguing, but untested options on their practice squad; Kristian Wilkerson and rookie Tre Nixon.

Since joining the Pats in 2020, Wilkerson has been a mainstay on the team’s practice squad. Yet, his regular-season pro resume is limited to Wilkerson has taken total of six offensive snaps across two practice squad call-ups over the past two seasons, with zero targets. Still, the SE Missouri State product had an impressive showing during training camp. He saw the majority of his reps in an X-Receiver role, in conjunction with the team getting solid contributions at the X from both Nelson Agholor and N’Keal Harry. He also received notable work on special teams drills; at one point, alongside special teams captain. Matthew Slater. However, his preseason spotlight began to dim amidst issues with securing the catch. Though Wilkerson was rumored to be in line for a roster spot, he was released by the team during roster cutdown, and subsequently signed to the practice squad.

Having been drafted by the Pats in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Nixon has the distinction of being Ernie Adams’ final draft selection in the Patriots organization. The product of Central Florida projects as a vertical deep threat. He has NFL-level speed (he ran the 40 at a time of 4.43) and is able to use his speed to shed defenders at the line. Though he lacks some physicality, he is physical enough to make catches in tight coverage. Nixon could be a promising project in the slot, and perhaps an exciting roster elevation for Week Sixteen.

Although each receiver faces a potentially tall task this weekend, their desire and work ethic has caught the eye of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who spoke highly of the pair of wideouts when meeting with the media on Tuesday.

“They work really hard and they put a lot of time and effort into it,” McDaniels said. They stay after and make sure they’re ready to go…I really like those two guys. They’re improving. I like their attitude and mindset. I know they’ll be ready to go if need be.”

Despite their individual upsides, each receiver is cloaked in uncertainty. As New England continues their push for the postseason, they need to be at their best to be victorious in each of their fourth remaining games. This is especially true of Sunday’s matchup with the Bills, a team known for their strong pass defense.

The Patriots will return to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, for practice on Wednesday, as they host the Buffalo Bills for a post-Christmas matchup on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL official explains controversial calls against Patriots in loss to Bills

There were two calls in the New England Patriots’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 that were deemed questionable by fans and analysts. The first call came when Bills DE Jerry Hughes made contact with Mac Jones as he was running out of bounds. Initially, the referees called it an unnecessary roughness penalty and then they picked the flag up after discussion. Trent Brown was frustrated with the call and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — creating a 30-yard swing against the Patriots.
NFL
Patriots vs. Bills, Part II: Three to Watch on Offense Against Buffalo

The New England Patriots will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Buffalo is primarily known for its stout defense, they also possess versatile offense, with the ability of beating teams in various ways. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Bills’ weaknesses.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Place Backup QB Brian Hoyer, 2 Others On Reserve/COVID List

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots need to put Mac Jones in a bubble. New England has placed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer on the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday, as first reported by ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss. In addition to Hoyer, linebacker Josh Uche and special teamer Brandon King were also placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Tuesday. They are the third, fourth and fifth Patriots players to land on the list this week, after linebacker Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley were added on Monday. Last week, the Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday, including receiver Kendrick Bourne, who was...
NFL
Belichick: “We have to find a way to do better” and More Following Patriots Week Sixteen Loss to Bills

The New England Patriots did not get off to a great start for their post-holiday plans. Quarterback Mac Jones finished the game completing 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. Running back Damien Harris was the lone bright spot for the Pats, carrying the ball 18 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Still, the story of the day for New England would be costly penalties, and the inability of both the Patriots offense and defense to make plays when most needed.
NFL
And Then, There Were Two: Patriots Postseason Odds Still High Heading Into Final Two Weeks of 2021 Season

Despite a 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the New England Patriots still find themselves in relatively good standing when it comes to their postseason hopes. At 9-6 through fifteen games in the 2021 NFL season, the Patriots are highly-likely to be bound for the playoffs. However, their reign as favorites for the AFC East Division have taken a significant hit, as have their chances for a top seed in the Conference.
NFL
Worth the Watch: Yay or Nay? Week Sixteen, Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots fell to 9-6 on the 2021 season with an uncharacteristically subpar performance in their Week Sixteen loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Running back Damien Harris was the lone bright spot for the Pats, carrying the ball 18 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. However, quarterback Mac Jones finished the game completing just 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions. Still, the story of the day for New England would be costly penalties, and the inability of both the Patriots offense and defense to make plays when most needed. For the second straight week, the Patriots could not overcome an early, self-inflicted deficit, falling to the Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
NFL
Boston

How late broadcasting legend John Madden called the first Patriots Super Bowl win

"I’ll tell you, what Tom Brady just did gives me goosebumps." Per the NFL, legendary football broadcaster John Madden died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning at age 85. “There will never be another John Madden,” commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. “We will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
NFL
the buffalo bills

How the 'next man up' mentality helped the Bills defeat the Patriots

This Bills team has seen its fair share of adversity throughout the 2021 season and time and time again they seem to find a way and rise to the occasion. That was true again Sunday afternoon against the Patriots where many players found themselves having to step up and make a big impact for Buffalo.
NFL
Patriots-Bills Pre-Game Notebook: Roster Notes, Game Prediction and More

The New England Patriots have returned to the friendly confines of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, as they prepare to host quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 26 at 1:00pm ET kickoff . This pivotal contest between two divisional rivals has the potential to be a deciding factor in the race for not only the AFC East title, but also the top spot in the Conference.
NFL
Patriots’ Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley Placed on COVID-19/Reserve

Despite new protocols, and heightened levels of precaution among coaches, players and the media, cases of COVID-19 continue to surge throughout the NFL. As a result, the league’s COVID-19/Reserve list continues to become quite populated, thus decimating the depths of some rosters for their upcoming matchups. Though their fortunes...
NFL
Matthew Slater Believes the Patriots Will “Make a Stand and Fight” to Reach Postseason

When eleven-time team captain Matthew Slater speaks, the New England Patriots listen. Keeping the team grounded is one of Slater’s areas of expertise. The fourteen-year NFL veteran, and three-time Super Bowl Champion, is well-versed in the time honored New England tradition of taking one game at a time. He has experienced winning streaks, as well as rough patches shrouded in defeat. Through it all, the successful Pats’ teams never lost focus.
NFL
