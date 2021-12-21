ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho among states seeking to stop Biden vaccine mandate

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho is among 27 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay to prevent President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers from taking effect.

The request filed Monday follows a decision Friday by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruling a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The mandate from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. Justice Brett Kavanaugh is scheduled to rule on the emergency application by Dec. 30.

“We are doing all we can to put a stop to Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector,” Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “The majority of the nation’s governors oppose Biden’s damaging and ineffective vaccine mandate policies, but he continues to push them on citizens, businesses, and the states.”

The emergency stay request comes from 27 Republican-led states, conservative groups, business associations and some individual businesses.

The vaccine requirement would apply to companies with 100 or more employees and would cover about 84 million workers in the U.S. Employees who are not fully vaccinated would have to wear face masks and be subject to weekly COVID-19 tests.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Idaho leads the country in population growth

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s population keeps growing at a faster clip than other states. The state has led the country in population growth for the fifth year in a row. From 2020 to 2021, Idaho’s population grew 2.9%, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates. Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
The Associated Press

Illinois attorney general updates guide to veterans benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois attorney general’s office has released an updated guide of benefits for Illinois veterans and their families. The “Benefits for Illinois Veterans” guide was put together by the attorney general’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. It provides veterans and family members with information regarding help offered by state and federal law.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico county concerned about forest proposal

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — Otero County commissioners have approved a resolution voicing opposition to a proposed plan that will guide forest management practices for the 1.1 million-acre Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico for the next 10 to 15 years. The commissioners voted on the resolution earlier this...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Associated Press

At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) — Chania Batten has as much reason as anybody to feel pandemic fatigue. As a nurse staffing a drive-thru clinic at the only hospital in rural Roane County, West Virginia, she has spent months patiently answering questions, dispelling misinformation and reassuring the skeptical that COVID-19 shots are the key to beating back the coronavirus.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

City donates half of paid overdue parking fines to charity

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s largest city is hoping to inspire people to pay off their unpaid parking tickets by giving half of the money to charity. The pilot program Fines for Food runs through mid-January and hopes to pay down the roughly $900,000 in overdue fees owed to the city of Burlington, said Jeff Padgett, head of the parking and traffic division for the Burlington Department of Public Works.
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The U S Employees
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy