Public Safety

Government official swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash off Madagascar: "My time to die hasn't come yet"

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Madagascan minister was one of two survivors to have swum some 12 hours to shore Tuesday after their helicopter crashed off the island's northeastern coast, authorities said. A search was still ongoing for two other passengers after the crash Monday, whose cause was not immediately clear, police and port authorities...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 26

harvy mushman
3d ago

probably more difficult with the fatigues...hes in good shape hopefully he got his boots off. iron man. glad he made it.

Reply(2)
18
Daniel Mutispaugh
3d ago

Kennedy must have believed the same thing when PT 109 was sunk. It's been a long time since we had a heroic President and a while since we had a military veteran of any nature.

Reply(2)
4
Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

He was granted more time for a reason he doesn't understand yet but will

Reply(1)
13
Related
AFP

Scores killed in Madagascar shipwreck, helicopter disaster

Madagascar reeled on Wednesday from a double tragedy in which at least 64 people died in a shipwreck, according to an updated toll, while two people remained missing from a helicopter that crashed during a search for survivors. Two gendarmes, including the pilot, remain missing.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Port Authority#Rescue Team#Madagascan#Upc Ont Galement#Mdn Madagascar#Afp
Reuters

Death toll from Madagascar boat sinking climbs to 83

ANTANANARIVO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The death toll from the sinking of a cargo ship off the coast of northeastern Madagascar rose to 83 on Wednesday as bad weather ended the search for five missing passengers, the maritime agency said. The ship, which was not authorised to take passengers, was...
ACCIDENTS
kmvt

Pilot dies in helicopter crash on interstate in Louisiana

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that the pilot of a helicopter that crashed into the I-10 high rise at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Tuesday afternoon died as the result of the accident. The pilot was the only occupant on board, according to the FAA.
LOUISIANA STATE
