Government official swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash off Madagascar: "My time to die hasn't come yet"
CBS News
4 days ago
A Madagascan minister was one of two survivors to have swum some 12 hours to shore Tuesday after their helicopter crashed off the island's northeastern coast, authorities said. A search was still ongoing for two other passengers after the crash Monday, whose cause was not immediately clear, police and port authorities...
At least 64 people have died in a boat crash off the northeastern coast of Madagascar, and searches were performed for additional 24 passengers, Reuters reported. The vessel carrying 138 passengers sank late Monday night, and 54 survived the crash, the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) said, according to Reuters.
Madagascar reeled on Wednesday from a double tragedy in which at least 64 people died in a shipwreck, according to an updated toll, while two people remained missing from a helicopter that crashed during a search for survivors. Two gendarmes, including the pilot, remain missing.
ANTANANARIVO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The death toll from the sinking of a cargo ship off the coast of northeastern Madagascar rose to 83 on Wednesday as bad weather ended the search for five missing passengers, the maritime agency said. The ship, which was not authorised to take passengers, was...
