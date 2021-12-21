Bad habits can bite you

Nightmares are terrible, period, but bad dreams that are specifically tied to something you're already feeling anxious about? Yeah, those can feel like direct attacks in the middle of the night. I've dreamt about throwing up, bugs crawling on me, and someone breaking into my house — all causing me to wake up in the middle of the night, heart racing, anxiety spiraling out of control. It's . . . not great. Sometimes, my bad dreams mimic exactly what I'm feeling anxious about (like when I just saw a giant spider before bed). Other times, they're about something else, but still seemingly spurred by my anxiety levels. To find out if anxiety really can cause bad dreams, we went straight to the experts.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO