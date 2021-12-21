ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bad habits can bite you

By Jamie Beckett
generalaviationnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been said that knowledge is power. There’s truth in those words. What is left unsaid is critical, however. Knowledge is an active pursuit. Awareness doesn’t just pop into our heads one day, uninvited out of nowhere. Each of us has to make a conscious effort to learn new skills and...

generalaviationnews.com

cityline.tv

How To Break Up With Bad Habits For Good

As we head into 2022, we’re going to hear so much about how to create good habits like exercise, eating well, journaling, and so on. That’s great and all but how about breaking the bad habits?. Sometimes we need to take stock of what’s holding us back and...
HEALTH
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: How to break bad habits

We all have bad habits, and with the stress of the holidays or the pandemic, sometimes those bad habits show up even more. But experts say there's a key to breaking the cycle. From junk food to smoking, experts said the key to stopping the cycle is knowing how the habit is formed.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Can Anxiety Cause You to Have Bad Dreams? We Asked Experts

Nightmares are terrible, period, but bad dreams that are specifically tied to something you're already feeling anxious about? Yeah, those can feel like direct attacks in the middle of the night. I've dreamt about throwing up, bugs crawling on me, and someone breaking into my house — all causing me to wake up in the middle of the night, heart racing, anxiety spiraling out of control. It's . . . not great. Sometimes, my bad dreams mimic exactly what I'm feeling anxious about (like when I just saw a giant spider before bed). Other times, they're about something else, but still seemingly spurred by my anxiety levels. To find out if anxiety really can cause bad dreams, we went straight to the experts.
MENTAL HEALTH
Inman.com

Let it go: 22 bad habits agents need to ditch before 2022

Forget New Year’s resolutions! As another heavy year races to a close, instead of piling more on your to-do list, we’re going to lighten your load. Here are 22 things to let go of before 2022. Burnout, angst and bitterness are stealing the peace and joy that many...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Does meditation make you bad with money?

Mindfulness meditation might be good for your well-being, but the process of non-judgmentally focusing on the present instead of, say, the future as most long-term investors are encouraged to do, could be bad for your wealth. Or at least so say the authors of a new research report, Being Present:...
YOGA
healththoroughfare.com

5 Common Habits That Will Make You Age Faster

1. Smoking – Smoking makes your lungs age faster, and eventually they lose the ability to take in oxygen properly. This can cause many other health problems, including asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema. 2. Drinking – Alcohol can dehydrate you, which causes wrinkles and dry skin by making it harder...
HEALTH
petapixel.com

5 Bad Habits I Had as a Photographer (and How I Overcame Them)

As photographers, we tend to get used to doing things one way or another. Over time, these turn into habits that we rarely question. But sometimes it’s good to take a step back and evaluate our approach to the art. Here are some bad habits that I personally developed as a photographer and how I worked to resolve them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Grand Haven Tribune

Have a bad cold? You are not alone

Craig Hoffman’s 2-year-old son, Roky, came down with a cold a week before Thanksgiving after coming back from school. As a family, the Hoffman’s have been pretty careful, yet Roky’s cold quickly spread to the whole family. “One kid’s got a cough, next kid’s got a cough,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

Is Coffee Good Or Bad For You?

If you’ve been wondering about the health impacts of coffee, it’s easy to be of two minds about it. Not only will people fight for and against it more bitterly than the bitterest espresso, but some of the health impacts aren’t fully understood. However, there is as much good to be said about coffee as there is bad. Here are a few details you should know about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

Research shows exactly how to break bad email habits at work

It is an impressive feat that work email has managed to reign supreme as the most prolific and favored communication tool in today’s digital working world, despite the emergence of arguably more functional alternatives like Slack, Yammer, and MS Teams. Yet it may not be through active choice that...
TECHNOLOGY
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

