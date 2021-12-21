ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Snelson: Comedy is Dying’ #5 review

By Alex McDonald
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With issue #5, Snelson: Comedy is Dying comes to its close. The story sees Snelson mature somewhat while it brings the thesis behind the series to a conclusion. Writer Paul Constant keeps the heart of the story at the forefront while allowing for some jokes; at the same time, artist Fred...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

‘Mondo Hollywoodland’ review: Strange and entertaining, but possibly too out there

Mondo Hollywoodland is a great name for a documentary. Director Janek Ambros does pay homage to a certain era in Hollywood, but his psychedelic comedy never tries to pass as something akin to Errol Morris. The plot follows a mushroom dealer and a man from another dimension as they try to figure out just what “mondo” means. But will audiences be able to follow along on the journey?
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Vampire Dies in No Time “Ridiculous Hunter Guild”

Hinaichi has been suspicious of Draluc ever since the two of them met, but she’s never been able to prove that he’s up to anything devious. In order to investigate him further, she convinces the chief of police to give her permission to tail him. She puts Draluc under some extreme surveillance, but all she founds out is that he’s kind of a wimp.
TV SERIES
Slate

Bringing the Workplace Comedy to School

How do you make the struggles of an underfunded school into a laugh-out-loud sitcom? ABC’s new comedy Abbott Elementary manages to ace that test, thanks to its creator and star, Quinta Brunson. She built the foundation of her comedy career online with her own Instagram series and later working for BuzzFeed, eventually landing a role on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. On Friday’s episode of A Word, I spoke with Brunson to discuss the sitcom, and her unconventional path to comedy stardom. This conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

Big Spoon Comedy

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Top shelf Pro and up and coming comedians come to Vauxhall Comedy Club to test out their freshest new jokes. Brought to you by Luke, Adam and Sikisa. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Said And Done
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Maesetsu! Opening Act “Comedy!”;”Thrills!”

Mafuyu, Fubuki, Rin, and Nayuta are all big comedy fans, but they have a long way to go before they’re going to be able to compete professionally with their competition. When Mafuyu’s younger sister Manatsu needs them to step in as an act in her high school’s cultural festival, the girls volunteer with gusto! Their opening air band routine kills, but when Mafuyu tries an old impression gag, the audience doesn’t come along for the ride.
COMICS
skiddle.com

Comedy Mooch About

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. Please note: The event information above...
TV & VIDEOS
kolafm.com

Comedy Monster | Vic Slick |

One of my favorite comedians Jim Gaffigan has a new special ‘Comedy Monster’ out today (12.21) on Netflix. Mrs. Slick & I love him because he relatable & clean comedian (content). More info here & check out trailer below!
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

‘The Inner Glow’ Review: The Desperate Tale of a Dying Single Mother of One

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And bleak times, it seems, call for bleak urban dramas. Not that the Venezuelan film “The Inner Glow” deserves to be reduced to such a moniker. But there is no escaping that the dour sentiment that pervades Andrés Eduardo and Luis Alejandro Rodríguez’s latest feature is very much the point — even as its title wants to push us out of such darkness. Venezuela’s submission to the Oscar international film category and the winner of 11 awards at the Festival de Cine Venezolano, “The Inner Glow” tells the story of Silvia (Jericó Montilla), a young mother facing her own impending mortality who’s struggling to figure out what she’s to do with her six year-old daughter once she’s gone.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Stamford Advocate

‘Barakat’ Review: A Widow Chooses Her Own Happiness in a Sweetly Sentimental South African Comedy

South African cinema is still catching up to the diversity of the population it represents: a congregation of cultures, languages and religions that got ironed out in the popular imagination by the white supremacist politics of the apartheid era. The country’s significant Cape Muslim, or Cape Malay, population is one demographic that has traditionally received short shrift on screen, a context that makes Amy Jephta’s hearty, fractious family comedy “Barakat” more of a milestone than its relatively modest storytelling might suggest. Following four adult brothers upended by news of their widowed mother’s plans to remarry, the film may skirt cliché in its broad depiction of fragile masculinity versus women’s intuition, but ultimately thrives on its vivid social and linguistic particularities.
WORLD
aiptcomics

‘Digimon Ghost Game’ episode 11 review: ‘Kamaitachi’

Spoiler warning: this review discusses specific plot events from Digimon Ghost Game episode 11, as well as the preview to episode 12. Last week gave us our first real spotlight on Kiyoshiro and Jellymon since they joined the team, and unfortunately it was a flop. Nothing new was established in terms of their character arcs or the overarching plot, and as a result the whole episode felt pointless. This week the focus shifts to Ruli and Angoramon, but do they actually come out of the episode as changed characters?
TV SERIES
skiddle.com

COBO : Kings Of Comedy

8:45pm til 10:45pm (last entry 8:45pm) COBO brings the Kings Of Comedy to Birmingham for this end of year special. COBO brings the Kings Of Comedy to Birmingham for this end of year special. Acts:. Kane Brown (BBC, 1Xtra, Amazon Prime) Nabil Abdulrashid (BBC, CH4, ITV - Britains Got Talent...
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

The Story Of Film: A New Generation Review

Mark Cousins is a bridge between filmmaking and film criticism. Whereas most feel pressured to pick one side or the other, in the decade since The Story Of Film: An Odyssey, Cousins has established himself as a scholar who comments on the form by creating heartfelt essay films narrated in his distinct-to-the-point-of-parody style. Works have included the self-explanatory A Story Of Children And Film, an ode to his divided hometown I Am Belfast, and this year’s deeply personal The Story Of Looking, inspired by the threat of losing his eyesight.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘1883’ episodes 1-2 review: Strong cast and visuals in a clichéd western

1883 is the latest installment in the Sheridanverse. It serves as a prequel to cable’s most watched show, Yellowstone, and we even received our first glimpse of the world during the season four premiere. Today, the show officially begins and we see the story of how the Dutton family made their way west searching for opportunity and eventually settled in Montana.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Star Wars: The High Republic Vol. 2: The Heart of Drengir’ review

With Marvel celebrating the first year of The High Republic, it’s as good a time as any to pick up some of the various multimedia releases set in this new era of Star Wars lore. Even though this trade collects #6-10 of the comic series by Cavan Scott, it’s a perfectly approachable run that doesn’t require much knowledge of the first few issues to enjoy. The Heart of Drengir arc is colorful, action-packed and provides enough newness to justify digging into this corner of the Star Wars universe.
COMICS
TV Fanatic

1883 Series Premiere Review: The Cost of Freedom

Despite its connection to Yellowstone and promos leading into the 1883 premiere, how this story would unfold was somewhat of a mystery. 1883 Season 1 Episode 1 and 1883 Season 1 Episode 2 revealed that the expansion of the United States and all that it stood for wasn't for the weak.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Human Target #3

Christopher Chance is a man on a deadline and working to solve a crime that might be unsolvable. Despite his better judgment, he’s falling for his lead suspect, and her violent ex-boyfriend isn’t happy about it. Oh, and that ex? He’s a Green Lantern. The Human Target...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Refrigerator Full Of Heads #3

The truth behind the identities of seemingly squeaky-clean Brody Island vacationers Cal and Arlene is revealed…just in time for the bloodthirsty biker gang that’s taken control of Brody to learn what that axe they’ve been hunting for can really do! If the gang wants to achieve their goals, they’re gonna have to put their heads together—which isn’t so easy when their bodies are on the other side of the island…
COMICS
imdb.com

Ana Gasteyer Gets a Promising Comedy Vehicle in ‘American Auto,’ a Show Still Finding Its Voice: TV Review

Ana Gasteyer — a shrewd, funny comedian adept at puncturing her characters’ pretensions — has long deserved a showcase. “Saturday Night Live” contemporaries of hers including Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon have recently had strong and striking second acts on TV, and Gasteyer’s turn comes in the form of “American Auto,” a sitcom about a car company and its self-assured new CEO.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
207K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy