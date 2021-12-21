ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

The Best 2021 Off-Roading Pickup Trucks

By Maeve Rich
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Off-road pickup trucks are some of the most sought-after pickup trucks there are. There are tons of advantages; they’re usually big, rugged, and hardy pickup trucks. There are lots of great options on the market if you’re looking for an off-roading pickup truck. These are the best off-road pickup trucks of...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Ford Has Officially Run Out of Maverick Pickups

Word on the street is that Ford’s new “compact” pickup has been such as smashing success that the automaker is fresh out of product — at least in hybrid guise. While the 2.0-liter turbo offers substantially more power and towing capability, the default 2.5-liter Duratec four-cylinder gasoline engine with a hybrid electric motor still produces an agreeable 191 horsepower and 173 lb-ft of torque. Mated to Ford’s e-CVT gearbox, the Environmental Protection Agency suggest the pickup delivers 42 mpg around town and 33 mpg on the highway. Considering that the vehicle retails just below $20,000 (before you account for taxes and dealer fees), offers a conservatively sized truck bed, and seats five, it’s little wonder that Ford’s tapped out in an era where people are being forced to tighten their belts.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fox News

Toyota reveals electric pickup and off-road SUV during huge EV blast

Toyota put the automotive world on notice Tuesday announcing a $70 billion plan to electrify its lineup, which includes the launch of more than dozen all-electric models by 2025 that it previewed with fleet of concept vehicles. Among the crossover-style SUVs, like the bZ4X that will be first to market...
CARS
Motor1.com

Aluma Tray Is An Off-The-Shelf Flatbed For Pickup Truck Campers

Work truck through the week, a platform for large truck campers on the weekends. Pickup trucks have long been a convenient option for adventurous campers that don't want a dedicated motorhome. An all-in-one solution is to drop a cool camper on the bed for weekends, then use the truck as normal throughout the week. Some folks take it a bit further by eliminating the standard truck bed completely, opting for a flatbed that can better accommodate larger campers.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Expedition Dominates as the Best SUV

It’s challenging to go up against the king, especially if that king is the 2022 Ford Expedition. The Ford Expedition has claimed that top spot for five years in a row as the best SUV you can buy. Crucial upgrades for 2022 are keeping its success rolling. The 2022...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Ranger Is A Better Buy Than The 2022 Chevy Colorado: Report

As a whole, Ford has received some mixed results from various Consumer Reports surveys in recent months, starting with a below-average ranking in the organization’s most recent reliability study. At the same time, Consumer Reports also added the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E to its list of recommended cars after the 2021 model proved to have above average reliability, while the 2022 Ford Ranger also recently became CR‘s highest-rated pickup truck. Now, Consumer Reports has also declared the 2022 Ford Ranger a better buy than the 2022 Chevy Colorado.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Ford F 150 Raptor#Off Roading#Vehicles#Chevy#Chevrolet
MotorBiscuit

Buy This 2022 Honda Passport Instead of the TrailSport for Off-Road Thrills

The 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport is the Japanese automaker’s attempt at an off-roading trim. Off-roading has been all the rage in recent years. The Toyota Tacoma and similar off-roading trucks and SUVs experienced stellar sales because of their unique capabilities. Honda is looking to get in on the automotive industry’s latest trend. The question is, will the TrailSport be a legitimate off-road trim, or is the name just a marketing tactic to make a quick buck? Here’s a Honda Passport you can buy that provides even more off-road thrills than the 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport.
CARS
CNET

MegaBronc transforms Ford Super Duty into 7-seat Bronco look-alike

MegaRexx Trucks has announced a new conversion kit for the 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Crew Cab Lariat that transforms the big diesel pickup into a full-size, seven-seater Ford Bronco look-alike. From the ground up, the MegaBronc rolls on massive, 40-inch Atturo Trail Blade M/T mud tires on 20-inch Method...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Why the Ram 1500 TRX and Silverado ZR2 Aren't at Four Wheeler’s 2022 Pickup Truck of the Year

Testing begins for Four Wheeler's 2022 Pickup Truck and SUV of the Year where six of the latest SUVs and pickups duke it out for the SUV of the Year and Pickup Truck of the Year crowns. As you read the lists of competing trucks and SUVs below, we bet you've got some questions—where's the TRX? Why aren't you testing the Silverado ZR2? And why no 2022 Toyota 4Runner?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Are Small Pickup Trucks More Reliable Than Full-Size Truck Models?

When you buy a pickup truck, you’re likely looking for a vehicle with the durability and dependability to last many years and miles. Specifically, you want a reliable truck. For trucks, you can buy a small model in the compact or midsize truck segment, or you can go big and get a full-size truck. The question is, “Are small pickup trucks more reliable than full-size truck models?” Take a look at Consumer Reports reliability scores to get a clearer picture.
CARS
Jalopnik

This Might Be The Most Ridiculous Dealer Markup On A Pickup Truck

Inventory shortages have dramatically decreased supply, but Americans still want to buy cars. We all know this creates a situation where dealers can charge almost whatever they want for a vehicle. Pickups are always in demand, and you would expect a markup on something like a Raptor or a TRX, but this Nissan dealer takes the cake on a Frontier.
BUYING CARS
The Verge

GM teases upcoming GMC Sierra Denali electric pickup truck

The GMC Sierra Denali full-size pickup truck is going electric. The automaker teased the first image of the upcoming EV much in the same way it did with the Hummer EV truck — by only showing off its front end. The square-shaped nose of the truck is set off...
CARS
gearjunkie.com

Turn Your SUV Into a Pickup: The ‘Ute Chop’ Will Transform American Off-Road Touring

An idea commonplace in the land down under, the ‘ute chop’ makes its way to the U.S. by way of the MuleWagon. If you didn’t already know, a “ute chop” is the conversion of an SUV into a pickup. Usually, this involves chopping the cab of a body-on-frame SUV and adding a flatbed ute tray. This is a relatively common vehicle style in places like Australia, but rarely will you see it in North America.
CARS
Carscoops

Land Cruiser Vs. Hilux: Which Toyota Is The Best At Off-Roading?

The Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser are both regarded as extremely capable off-road vehicles that have exemplary reliability, but when it comes to a head-to-head comparison, which one is better? That question is answered in Carwow’s latest video, which pits the two against each other in a series of off-road tests.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

52K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy