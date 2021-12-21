ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi 12 series reveal to give 2021 a flagship finale

By Josh Hawkins
 3 days ago
Earlier this month, Xiaomi revealed that its next flagship device, the Xiaomi Mi 12, would sport Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 when it released. Now, the company has revealed plans to debut the Xiaomi 12 series running on the newest version of its custom MIUI skin next week.

According to a post shared on Xiaomi’s Weibo account, as well as a tweet from Xiaomi PR, the Mi 12 and Mi 12 Pro will both be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 to provide a “faster and more stable” device. The debut livestream will kick off on December 28, 2021 at 7:30 PM Beijing Time (BJ) and will include more details about the upcoming device. On top of debuting its newest devices, Xiaomi will also showcase the latest version of its custom Android skin, MIUI 13. So far only two devices have been confirmed, but it’s possible the Xiaomi Mi 12 series could include other smartphones running the new processor.

Xiaomi Mi 12 could launch with three 50MP cameras

While it has yet to be officially revealed, we have seen some leaks corresponding to the Xiaomi Mi 12 series that could prove delightful for fans of the company’s devices. One such leak suggests that the upcoming device could feature up to three 50 mega-pixel cameras, as well as a periscope lens.

That leak dropped near the end of August, when Digital Chat Station shared an update on Weibo claiming that the phone will launch with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The leakers also noted that the telephoto camera could support a up to 5x zoom using a periscope system.

Previously the Xiaomi Mi 11 offered a 64MP main camera, with a 5MP telemacro camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera to back it up. So, the three 50MP cameras could be a solid upgrade for Xiaomi fans. It’s also believed that the Xiaomi Mi 12 series will sport an OLED display featuring an adaptive refresh rate. Based on the images that Xiaomi shared of the upcoming devices, it also looks like it will use a hole-punch front-facing camera.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until December 28 for final details.

