QB Jake Fromm in the Hot Seat for the New York Football Bulldogs!

Giants vs Eagles Part 178 takes place this Sunday inside Lincoln Financial Field. In a lost season for the Giants, very few things would make the fan base feel better than beating the Eagles in Philly for the first time in 8 years. Philadelphia is coming off of a short week after playing a Tuesday game, and the Giants were able to beat the Eagles just about a month ago. Although their meeting in week 12 came down to the wire, and the Giants are playing with all sorts of injuries, it would only be right that Jake Fromm (assuming he starts) is the one to get it done in Philly. Call me crazy, but I think they get it done. To get ready for a Giant upset, let’s look back at the Giants last victory in the City of Brotherly Love.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO