QB Jake Fromm in the Hot Seat for the New York Football Bulldogs!

By Brian O’Donnell
New York Sports Nation
New York Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

QB Jake Fromm potentially gives the Giants six former Georgia Bulldogs as starters against the Eagles. Maybe the Giants should add that red, grey, and black “G” to their helmets. With nothing to play for except pride, the Giants made the smart move and ended the season...

Comments / 1

