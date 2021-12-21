Officials: One dead in small place crash Fort Bend County by Brazos River

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County and the FAA are investigating as small plane collision that resulted in at least one fatality in Fulshear Tuesday morning.

The Texas Department for Public Safety for the Southeast Texas Region responded to the location near Brazos River, where the plane crashed.

Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable Chad Norvell took to Twitter to report that the small plane collided with a paraglider near Weston Lakes.

This is a developing story. Tune in to the 9PM news on CW39 for the latest details.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.