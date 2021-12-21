ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Lightfoot expected to make announcement on COVID-19 response

By Meghan Dwyer
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to make an announcement Tuesday about the city’s response to rising COVID-19 cases.

The mayor will speak at City Hall around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, but it is not known what she will specifically addressed. However, more mitigations are on the way that may impact the bar and restaurant industry.

A winter surge of COVID-19 cases is making it harder for restaurants to continue with business as usual. The omicron variant led to dozens of bars and restaurants closing their doors voluntarily this weekend. Some even announced they could reopen after negative tests, but more are now pivoting to requiring proof of vaccinations and boosters for people who want to eat inside.

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

The sharp surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks has left restaurant owners on edge. The Illinois Restaurant Association has previously said the thing they fear the most is more capacity limits. Many restaurants struggled to keep their doors open all last year.

Some owners said they would rather shut down again completely then be forced to comply with vaccine requirements or caps on how many people they can have inside of their restaurants.

Other cities like New York have already required a vaccine passport for dining-in and attending large gatherings. They’ve done that for kids as young as five.

Restaurant owners say it’s certainly a little bit easier to navigate everything than it was last year.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosts virtual COVID-19 chat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local hospitals continue to feel the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara hosted a virtual discussion with the head of OSF Hospital in Rockford, Dr. Stephen Bartlett, on Wednesday. The goal was to answer lingering questions and address concerns of community members relating to any aspect of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Proof of vaccination required to enter Chicago’s restaurants and entertainment venues

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — People planning on making a visit to Chicago might want to get vaccinated first. Starting on January 3, proof of vaccination will be required to get into the city's restaurants and entertainment venues. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon Chicago is averaging more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Federal housing grants awarded to stateline organizations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline organizations that help families have a roof over their heads got a Christmas gift. Federal grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have been awarded to three local groups. The Winnebago County Housing Authority received more than $233,000. The Rockford Housing Authority got $180,000, and Freeport's […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 continues to leave its mark on the world, and the stateline is no exception. The CDC's latest figures showed that Winnebago County has had over 1,500 new cases and 14 deaths in the last week. Stephenson, Boone and Ogle Counties each saw more than 300 new cases, but no deaths […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire in shed spreads to Rockford house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon. The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire. Officials said the fire then spread to the house. Authorities have not yet disclosed the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
