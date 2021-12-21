ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, IL

Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
ROSELLE, Ill. — An Illinois woman was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison for pouring boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend.

Alexis Sykes, 22, of Roselle, was arrested and charged in January after pouring the water and then going on Snapchat to describe watching the skin fall off his arms, as we previously reported.

Sykes’ boyfriend drove himself to the hospital and spent nearly two weeks in a burn unit, WGN reported.

In a statement to WMAQ, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said: “The cruelty displayed by Ms. Sykes as she doused her sleeping boyfriend with a pot of boiling water is extremely disturbing. Considering her complete disregard for the amount of pain and suffering she caused her victim, one can only come to the conclusion that she most certainly earned every year of her ten-year sentence.”

She will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, WGN reported.

#Boiling Water#Pain And Suffering#Prison#Wgn#Cox Media Group
