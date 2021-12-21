Macomb County Woman, 58, Killed By Driver In Stolen Pickup Truck

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A man fleeing from officers in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a 58-year-old woman’s car in suburban Detroit, fatally injuring her, police said.

An undercover officer from the Macomb Auto Theft Squad spotted the stolen truck Monday afternoon in Mount Clemens and made several unsuccessful attempts to stop it, police said.

Macomb County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Crabtree said the suspect drove off at a high rate of speed after striking at least one undercover vehicle. The chase continued but came to an end when the suspect crashed the truck into a woman’s car and both vehicles rolled over.

“Looking at the truck and you could tell he was going well over the speed limit when he struck the car,” said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

The 58-year-old woman motorist, who was from Harrison Township, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later, the sheriff’s office said.

The 41-year-old suspect who was driving the truck ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended by sheriff’s deputies. He was being held without bond in the Macomb County Jail.

Investigators plan to review their findings Tuesday or Wednesday with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, which will then make a charging decision.

