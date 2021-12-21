ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Sets Goal For 1 Million More Residents To Receive COVID-19 Booster By Jan. 31

(CBS Detroit) — The state of Michigan announced Tuesday it has set a goal to have 1 million more Michiganders, including 95% of eligible nursing home residents, receive the booster shot by Jan. 31, 2022.

“As omicron becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant in the United States, we all have to step up this holiday season to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Our hospitals and health care workers have been working tirelessly to save lives, and we are in for a tough four to six weeks. We must all take action to protect ourselves and help our healthcare workers and hospitals do their jobs. I encourage every Michigander who is eligible to get their booster shot,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“We know from preliminary data that the booster offers more robust protection against omicron. A 15-minute appointment to get your booster can help keep you out of the hospital and save your life. If you still have not gotten vaccinated yet, know that it is not a matter of if you will get sick but of when. We have safe and effective vaccines. Please get your shots.”

On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced 13,999 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 160 deaths.

Health officials said the state’s positivity rate has decreased but is still high at 16.2%.

The first case of the omicron variant, B.1.1.529, was detected in Kent County last week. Since then, five other cases were reported in Genesee, Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

Michiganders are encouraged to:

  • Get their vaccine and booster.
  • Mask up in public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings. Upgrade your mask to something with additional layers such as a KN95 mask or wear two well-fitting face coverings.
  • For holiday gatherings with friends or family, immunocompromised people should take all precautions of unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask. If a member of your household has a weakened immune system, wear a mask. If you have symptoms consistent with for COVID-19 or if you may have been exposed to COVID-19, and before any unmasked gatherings, get tested.

“Today, we remain at a severe point in the pandemic. As the more transmissible Omicron variant continues to spread, now is the time for everyone to make sure you have plans for the holidays that will keep you and your family safe into the New Year and make sure we all have access to care if we need it,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

“We have been surging staffing, requesting more resources, and prioritizing keeping Michiganders safe. None of us can predict whether we will get mild or severe symptoms or find ourselves facing long COVID symptoms. Even otherwise healthy and young people can get sick or end up needing care, so it is important that everyone use all the proven prevention strategies at our disposal. If you are gathering with family, friends or traveling to a bowl game, be extra vigilant, get vaccinated, get tested and wear a mask to keep yourself and your family safe.”

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 9

Linda Jackson
4d ago

Omicron is nothing but the common cold or flu. They can't even test for it yet they claim the boosters will work when the first two didn't. Think for yourselves...These are the top 5 Omicron symptoms that has everyone up in unnecessary arms: Runny nose, headache, sneezing, sore throat, fatigue. Sounds like every cold you've ever had, yes? So, you're going to shoot more experimental drugs in your body/that of your children and rendering your immune system defenseless to cancer and anything else. All for a virus with 99% survivability. Please wake up and see that there is definitely an alternate agenda, and it doesn't include your freedom, happiness or well being.

Reply(3)
5
 

