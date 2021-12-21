ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year

It's NYE on KWGS! -- Celebrate with NPR's Toast of the Nation

By Public Radio Tulsa
publicradiotulsa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us on Friday night, the 31st, for Toast of the Nation, a New Year's Eve NPR program that's been a listener fave ever...

www.publicradiotulsa.org

publicradiotulsa.org

NPR's favorite food books of 2021

There's nothing like a good book to chew on. From NPR's annual reading round-up, Books We Love, here are four suggestions for books about food. Natalie Escobar is an assistant editor on the Code Switch team, where she edits the blog and newsletter, runs the social media accounts and leads audience engagement. Before coming to NPR in 2020, Escobar was an assistant editor and editorial fellow at The Atlantic, where she covered family life and education. She also was a ProPublica emerging reporter fellow, where she helped their Illinois bureau do experimental audience engagement through theater workshops. (Really!)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kios.org

NPR's Jazz Piano Christmas to air Thursday night on KIOS

The 37th annual Jazz Piano Christmas will air Thursday night at 8:00 PM on KIOS. The program is a production of NPR Music and hosted by Felix Conteras. The concert takes place at the Terrace Theater at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C and features performances by Eric Reed, Gerald Clayton and Patrice.
MUSIC
kosu.org

NPR Music's Best Live Sessions of 2021

Even if 2021 hasn't quite brought the return to normal we'd hoped for, NPR's Member stations have had a busy year producing some great live music sessions. For your listening pleasure, here are the best of the bunch, featuring studio performances, home recordings and socially-distanced outdoor sets. For more sessions...
MUSIC
Cory Henry
Keyon Harrold
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Drones part of Reunion’s NYE

Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments, Inc. are partnering with Nexstar and NBC 5’s Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022 to usher in the new year with country music entertainer Scotty McCreery. The musical performance will be broadcast exclusively on Nexstar and NBC 5 Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022; Scotty McCreery’s vocals will be accompanied by the annual 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects, Reunion Tower’s unique 259-LED light show and a 225-drone light show flown by DFW-based Sky Elements. The Texas-sized New Year’s Eve extravaganza is the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks light show spectacular in the Central Time Zone and will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Friday, Dec. 31. There will be no viewing of the show from the lawn of Reunion Tower or the restricted zones within the “hot zone.” Spectators are encouraged to watch the show from various vantage points around the city and, of course, from home on NBC 5. — Emily Walsh.
DALLAS, TX
publicradiotulsa.org

This Denver Christmas caroling quartet has been singing together for nearly 4 decades

The Colorado Caroling Company shares the joy of performing holiday favorites for appreciative audiences. CPR News reports. Bente Birkeland has covered Colorado politics and government since spring of 2006. She loves the variety and challenge of the state capitol beat and talking to people from all walks of life. Bente's work has aired on NPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, American PublicMedia'sMarketplace, and she was a contributor for WNYC's The Next Big Thing. She has won numerous local and national awards, including best beat reporting from the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors. Bente grew up in Minnesota and England, and loves skiing, hiking, and is an aspiring cello player. She lives in Lakewood with her husband.
MUSIC
defpen

Jay Williams To Host NPR’s ‘The Limits’ Podcast

Jay Williams will look to expand his media imprint in the new year after landing a new deal with NPR. Beginning next month, Williams will host NPR’s latest podcast offering, The Limits. As described by Williams and NPR, the podcast will explore “how some of today’s biggest personalities navigate the personal-brand-as-celebrity dynamic––for all of its hardships, vulnerabilities, and rocky paths to success.”
TV & VIDEOS
funcheap.com

Whitechapel NYE Party w/ Buffet and Champagne Toast (SF)

Our New Year’s Eve party to ring in 2022! $20 at the door, party buffet table, champagne toast, instagrammable decorations. Cocktail-focused restaurant and the ultimate American destination for all things gin. Featuring the largest gin selection in the US & innovative food. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
RESTAURANTS
wjct.org

NPR 50: The long tail of David Bowie's explosive 'Hunky Dory'

First came the Beatles, then the Stones — but by 1971 , the British invasion was already starting to fade and David Bowie was at a crossroads. His first three albums were commercial flops, and he was worried that his 1969 U.K. song "Space Oddity" would turn out to be a one-hit wonder. He tried side projects, collaborations and giving his songs away to other artists, such as Dana Gillespie and Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits.
MUSIC
publicradiotulsa.org

'Cabaret' actor Alan Cumming unpacks his 'Baggage' in a new memoir

The Tony Award-winning actor previously wrote about his childhood in Scotland and his abusive father. Cumming's new memoir centers on love, sexuality, career and mental health. Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're...
CELEBRITIES
News Talk 1490

Black Excellence NYE Celebration

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. 93.1 WZAK, Sam Sylk and The Boyd Group Presents The Black Excellence New Years Eve 2022 Celebration! A black tie new years event!. Join us December 31st at Sylk’s in Maple Heights, hosted by Sam Sylk and Friends with music...
CELEBRATIONS
Sandhya Dirks joins the NPR National Desk's Race and Identity team

In a note to newsroom staff Chief National Editor Vickie Walton-James and Supervising Editor of Race & Identity Marcia Davis announced the following update:. We're excited to announce that Sandhya Dirks will join NPR as the newest member of the National Desk's Race and Identity team. Sandhya has deep experience in public radio, spending more than a decade working with Member stations and in recent years, collaborating on projects with NPR. Sandhya has spent the last six years with KQED, where she has covered race and equity creatively and comprehensively, across formats. She's focused on policing, housing and demographic trends, among other topics. Sandhya's stories were part of KQED's "So Well Spoken" project, which won an RTDNA award honoring coverage of diversity.
SCIENCE
brooklynvegan.com

Watch Matt Berry’s ‘Toast of Tinseltown’ trailer

"Guess who's landed a role in the latest Star Wars movie?" After seven years away, Matt Berry is bringing beloved thespian Steven Toast to Hollywood for Toast of Tinseltown in 2022 and the BBC have released the first trailer. Yes, apparently Toast has been cast in an upcoming installment of the biggest sci-fi franchise ever, and has jetted off to Los Angeles. Things are going his way for once; "everything's worked out dandy," he tells his agent, Jane, via an outdated-by-30-years mobile phone, and we see a montage of Toast living it up in the California sun. "Some guys have all the luck," he says over the montage. Things will probably not actually be going that swimmingly, though, if the first three seasons of Toast are any indication. What about Clem Fandango, you ask? Watch the teaser below.
MOVIES
publicradiotulsa.org

Morning news brief

Omicron is spreading rapidly across the U.K. Ex-police officer who drew her gun instead of a taser found guilty of manslaughter. Shoppers are spending more despite COVID-19 and supply chain issues. Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social...
HEALTH
NPR

NPR Music to present NEW YEAR'S DAY FROM VIENNA 2022

December 21 , 2021; Washington, DC —The Vienna Philharmonic will perform their famous New Year's Day concert from the renowned Musikverein in Vienna on January 1, 2022. The concert will be conducted by Daniel Barenboim, who has directed the Philharmonic frequently since 1989, and first appeared with them as a pianist in 1956. This will be his third appearance since 2009, which makes him the most frequent conductor of these concerts over the past 15 years. Maestro Barenboim is the former Music Director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
MUSIC
publicradiotulsa.org

'Wait Wait' for Dec. 25th, 2021: A Stocking Full of Fun

Happy Holidays, one and all! Whether you've opened your presents already or not, dig deep in that stocking, because we've wrapped up a collection of our favorite moments from this past year, just for you! And, no there's no gift receipt, don't even ask. Bowen Yang Plays Not My Job.
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX2now.com

Time to celebrate 2022 at Ballpark Village’s NYE bash

No plans no problem! Ballpark Village is the place to be for New Year’s Eve. Music, food, drinks, and a New York-style ball drop are on the menu. Party at 5 different venues, listen to 12 DJs, and the Steve Ewing Band, then enjoy the best food and a champagne toast at midnight.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

