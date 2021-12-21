ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-Minute Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Anyone on your List

cbs17
 4 days ago

provideocoalition.com

12 last-minute holiday gift ideas for the Colorist in your life

Being a colorist isn’t just a profession – it’s a passion. A passion for perfection, for complexity and of course – for colors. Here are a list of 12, under 100$, last-minute holiday gift ideas for the color passionate colorist in your life. I intentionally made the list non-work-related (what fun is that?), but many items on it are perfect & sophisticated grading suite decorations.
LIFESTYLE
cwlasvegas.com

Melinda Sheckells breaks down last-minute stocking stuffers, New Year's Eve shows

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Melinda Sheckells, editor of OffTheStrip.com, has her finger on the pulse of the Las Vegas lifestyle. This week, it's the battle of the divas on New Year's Eve, last-minute stocking stuffers for the girl who loves glam, and if you are hitting the highway, don't miss a great dinner with a Las Vegas chef making waves by the beach.
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

Last-Minute Gift Ideas To Make Your Festive Shopping A Breeze

Many of us leave shopping for the last minute during the holiday season, only to find ourselves scrambling around a busy shopping mall panic-buying things we don’t really need. But in today’s digital age, there’s a much more convenient way to cross items off our shopping lists. A 2020 survey by Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) revealed that more than half of South Africans are now shopping online, opting for the safety of contactless transactions due to COVID-19.
FIFA
wmar2news

Limor Suss - Target Stocking Stuffers and Last Minute Gifts

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares holiday shopping tips from Target. Target makes it easy and affordable for guests to shop for last-minute gifts, with the option to shop up until the last minute using the retailer’s fast and convenient same-day services - Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt, no membership required!
SHOPPING
#Stocking
pdxpipeline.com

2021 Holiday Open House @ Hip Chicks Do Wine in SE Portland | Last-Minute Gift Ideas, Sangria & Mimosas, Stocking Stuffers

Join us for a fun weekend of wine tasting and cross a few more names off of your Holiday Shopping list!. Wine tasting flights are $20. Not only do they include 5 wines + our Holiday Sangria but because it’s the last weekend before Christmas we’ll be adding several bonus wines to your flight! We’re serving our Holiday Sangria both chilled or warmed and don’t forget about Holiday Mimosas!
PORTLAND, OR
Essence

Spirits, Wine, Beer (And A Sake!) That Are Perfect Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers

You can slip one of these beverages into a few stockings and easily win the holiday. And if all else fails, they're a great addition to your own home bar. So you missed the shipping date to get some of the gifts people dropped in your inbox or hinted at in your text messages. Maybe you don’t feel like stepping into any retail store at anytime within the next week. If you’re lumped into this group of people just trying to get to 2022 already, a gift that will certainly keep giving and won’t get returned is a good drink. Not to mention, wine and liquor stories have the most convenient hours, am I right?
DRINKS
SPY

Dear Holiday Procrastinators: These Are The Best Places To Buy Gift Cards Online

The holiday season can be kind of rough, especially with this year’s rampant shipping delays. At a time when there’s always doubt that the gift we may want to get is going to be available or arrive on time, an option like a gift card becomes increasingly more appealing. Of course, if you’re reading this, then you’re already well past holiday shipping deadlines, and digital gift cards are pretty much the procrastinating gift giver’s last resort. So if you’ve left your holiday shopping for the last-last minute, or if the gifts you ordered are delayed until after Christmas, where are...
SHOPPING
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
cbs17

Inflatable sleds are blowing up right now (literally and figuratively) — here are 8 top models for you and your family

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Winter is coming, and with it comes thick snowfall in many parts of the country. And nothing says “wintertime fun” like racing down steep, snowy hills at (reasonably) high speeds. While there are several types of sleds to choose from, inflatable snow tubes are consistently recognized as some of the most fun and effective.
CARS
MySanAntonio

Last-Minute Stocking Stuffer Gift Ideas

(BPT) - Santa’s elves are working overtime this holiday season, and so are you! With all the hustle and bustle, it’s easy to wait until the last minute to buy stocking-stuffer essentials that will surprise and delight. Good thing Big Lots has you covered with plenty of quirky, fun treasures that will fill stockings and hearts.
SHOPPING
WKBW-TV

Last minute stocking stuffers and gifts

Evan as experts advise people to shop early, many of us will still want to wait until the last minute. Here to help procrastinators with gifts ideas is Claudia Lombana, a renowned shopping expert and journalist who has won Emmys and a Peabody award. Claudia says we are seeing retailers...
SHOPPING
ccenterdispatch.com

Last-Minute Stocking Stuffer Gift Ideas

SHOPPING

