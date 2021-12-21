This Holiday Season’s Must-Have Gift: The Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

Yes, we know all those pre-Christmas sales *literally* just ended. Yes, we know you likely just received a bunch of gifts for the holidays. But when Lululemon has a sale, it's impossible not to take advantage. Starting Friday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. PST and going through Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PST, Lululemon's post-holiday sale specials can get you major discounts—like, up to 56% off (!!)—on a bunch of your fave products, including leggings, compression shorts, sports bras, loungewear, and more. Soooo...whatever Santa forgot to leave under the tree for you on Christmas, you can just go out and buy yourself, okay?

SHOPPING ・ 23 HOURS AGO