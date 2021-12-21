ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Holiday Season’s Must-Have Gift: The Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGive the gift of gaming, travel, education...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

3 Reasons Why The HP+ ENVY Inspire Printer Is A Must-Have For Any Busy Parent This Holiday Season

Along with its reputation for being the cheeriest time of year, the holidays are also known as one of the busiest. Everyone knows holiday hectic is an entirely different kind of busy; one that comes with the pressure of crafting magical moments that are meant to last a lifetime. This is especially true when you’re the parent charged with prepping, planning and problem-solving for all the festivities.
TECHNOLOGY
ABC 4

ECOLUXE Must-have Holiday Gift Guide: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?

1. $30 – Noel Perfume by Designer Jill Joanne. Noel is Christmas in a bottle. Open it up and memories start flooding with spicy warm notes. Snowball fights, ice skating underneath the moon and stars, and being kissed under missile toe. One sniff and Jack Frost is nibbling at your nose, it’s warm and soft on a cold winter’s eve I hear elves tinkering in the distance I believe Noel Perfume IS Christmas.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Headset#Fitness#The Quest#Holiday Season
ABC Action News

Holiday Gift Ideas & Entertaining Must-Haves

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some holiday gift ideas and entertaining must-haves this season!. 1. A Shot of Extra Energy During the Hectic Holidays or as a Great Stocking Stuffer Idea. Item Detail: Energy shot in a gummy, giving you a delicious and personalized option for added...
HOLIDAY, FL
hometheaterreview.com

Season’s Greetings! 2021 HTR Holiday Gift Guide

The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts across many fields who strive to help you learn and make better informed buying decisions. Look, we know you are not going to stuff someone’s stocking with high-performance AV gear. If you do, you are truly a hero. But, giving yourself the gift of great sound, or a great TV, is a longstanding holiday tradition. It’s the only time of the year you can get away with that ruse, except maybe on your birthday.
LIFESTYLE
cbs17

Must-Have Gift Ideas for Everyone on your List

The holiday shopping season is in high gear, don’t stress just yet! Celebrity Lifestyle Expert, Evette Rios dishes on the top trending gift must-haves to top off your list! Evette covers some of her favorite picks for the gamers, the audio lovers, trending toys and where to go to elevate your holiday cards!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Gear Patrol

There's Still Time for These Last-Minute Virtual Gifts

Looking for more gift recommendations? Check out all our gift guides here. The holiday gifting season is almost over. For some, this comes as a huge relief because it means a return to non-holiday normalcy is approaching. For others — more specifically, the procrastinators — the prospect may elicit a very different emotion: terror. Fret not, however, for we come bearing good news; there's still time to find the perfect gift(s) for all the people in your life... just maybe not if that gift is a physical object.
INTERNET
WGNO

Holiday gnomes are gaining in popularity this holiday season, here’s how you can join the craze

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Who could have “gnome” that friendly bearded characters in cute hats would be dominating this year’s holiday decor?  Holiday gnomes are popping up everywhere this season, from cozy bedding to festive entertaining essentials. They’ve even become one of the season’s top-selling characters featured on novelty clothing, right […]
LIFESTYLE
ABC 15 News

Avoid the quest for holiday perfection to feel the magic of the season

Whether you have money, holiday party preps, or a family member stressing you out more than usual, you can still feel the joyful Christmas-time vibes if you're willing to change your mindset. Dr. Emily Bashah, a Valley-based psychologist, says things will go wrong and when we lower the expectations, we...
SOCIETY
cbs17

4 tips to help to make your holiday gift-wrapping easier

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — ‘Tis the season for giving but sometimes those presents might be challenging to wrap. While throwing gifts in a gift bag may be a quick and easy solution, many people said they like personalized wrapped gifts more. Andrea Rappaport joined NewsNation’s Morning in America...
LIFESTYLE
KSDK

Are gift baskets worth it this holiday season?

ST. LOUIS — Is it worth sending a gift basket this holiday season? Will what you see online or in a catalog actually be what the person receives?. Consumer Reports can help. It ordered 25 gift baskets from five popular companies to see which ones are worth giving. Consumer...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myfox28columbus.com

Holiday Must Haves with Justine Santaniello

With the holidays just around the corner now, we’ve brought in trend expert, Justine Santaniello to give us some of her last minute gift and entertaining must haves. Visit JustHaves.com for more information.
LIFESTYLE
Cosmopolitan

13 Must-Haves to Shop From Lululemon's Surprise Post-Holiday Sale

Yes, we know all those pre-Christmas sales *literally* just ended. Yes, we know you likely just received a bunch of gifts for the holidays. But when Lululemon has a sale, it's impossible not to take advantage. Starting Friday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. PST and going through Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PST, Lululemon's post-holiday sale specials can get you major discounts—like, up to 56% off (!!)—on a bunch of your fave products, including leggings, compression shorts, sports bras, loungewear, and more. Soooo...whatever Santa forgot to leave under the tree for you on Christmas, you can just go out and buy yourself, okay?
SHOPPING
BigCountryHomepage

Flush with gift cards and holiday cash? Check out these popular gifts you can get yourself

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Receiving clothes and electronics as gifts is great, but nothing quite beats a gift card. Gift cards give you the freedom to buy yourself whatever you want or need without spending your hard-earned money. If you received gift cards or money this holiday season but don’t […]
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy