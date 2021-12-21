ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Lauren Boebert Shares Photo With Kyle Rittenhouse

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) — Rep. Lauren Boebert from Colorado posted several tweets Tuesday morning from a conservative conference called AmericaFest 2021, including a photo with fan-favorite Kyle Rittenhouse. “Should we submit this picture...

Controversial Republican Lauren Boebert lashed out at Saturday Night Live after its cast performed a skit mocking hers and congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance. The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), depicted Ms Boebert and Ms Greene holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”.It was part of the show’s cold open, which also parodied Dr Anthony Fauci, who serves as chief medical adviser to the US president, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris. While former New York governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple sexual harassment charges, his journalist brother was recently...
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., for reelection, lauding the freshman lawmaker's efforts on crime and the Second Amendment. "Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District," Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!"
Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert is becoming a pop-culture staple, as demonstrated by a Saturday Night Live skit this past weekend that portrayed her as a dizzy, gun-loving moron — a comparatively gentle lampoon that she reacted to by doing a high-dudgeon Twitter impression of her hero, ex-president Donald Trump. But a more targeted takedown of Boebert actually aired days earlier.
If you have a minute to spare today, you might want to wish Congressperson Lauren “Q*Bert” Boebert a happy birthday. Or…maybe you should wait until Sunday. One of the weirder enduring mysteries about the freshman Republican Congressperson from CO-03 is that she and her office refuse to confirm the actual date of her birth. According to some police reports and her own Wikipedia entry, Boebert was born on December 15, 1986. But according to Boebert’s voter registration data (which is public information and was presumably filled out by Lauren Boebert herself), her birthdate is December 19, 1986.
There’s a question hanging over the U.S. House of Representatives as it returns this week: Will Democratic leaders bring up a resolution that removes Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert from her committee assignments over her Islamophobic comments?. As they consider how to answer, Democratic leaders have to weigh the...
(CBS4) – Rep. Lauren Boebert, an avid gun-rights activist, showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with firearms. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Merry Christmas! 🎄 ps. Santa, please bring ammo. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NVawULhCNr — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 4, 2021 Gun control activists condemned Massie’s photo. “The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well,” wrote Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The suspect in the school shooting in Oxford,...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is slamming the recent Christmas photo made by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) that shows her family celebrating the holiday by posing with firearms. On Wednesday, the representative pointed out on Twitter that Jesus never endorsed guns in any of his teachings. “Tell me again where Christ...
Democratic New York Congresswoman and progressive political star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez led a blizzard of liberal criticism and mockery of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and her firearm-themed family Christmas card. On Tuesday night, Boebert posted a family photo in which her four kids posed in front of a Christmas tree brandishing...
Kyle Rittenhouse rejected a podcast host who praised his shooting of three men in a new interview, saying the killings were “nothing to be congratulated about.”. During a Monday interview on The Blaze podcast You Are Here, co-host Sydney Watson labeled the killings “kind of impressive,” adding, “of all the people that you shot at, you killed probably two of the worst on the planet.”
Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently found not guilty of homicide charges, has not been compensated for any part of his post-trial publicity tour, he claims."I haven't been offered a penny, and I wouldn't accept a penny because I'm out here taking back my character telling the world who I am and defending myself in the public opinion," he told Fox News before being a speaker at the Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix last weekend.Mr Rittenhouse was among the top billing guests at the event and received a standing ovation when he came on stage as his own theme...
Kyle Rittenhouse’s status as the new rockstar of the conservative movement was cemented on Monday, when he strode onstage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in front of fireworks, flashing lights, a DJ scratching over his name, and, most importantly, thunderous applause from the young people in attendance. “Kyle! Kyle! Kyle!” the crowd chanted as he smiled and sat down alongside Charlie Kirk, Jack Posobiec, Elijah Schaffer, and Drew Hernandez for a panel titled “Kenosha on Camera.” The discussion, as has been the case with the rest of Rittenhouse’s post-acquittal media tour, was geared around the idea that the teenager — who was...
It hasn't necessarily been an easy year for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In May, for example, the New York Democrat was accosted by one of her right-wing colleagues, while in November, a different one of her right-wing colleagues released an animated video in which he was depicted killing her. But the...
Lauren Boebert has sparked outcry after claiming Ilhan Omar faked tears and “played the victim”, barely a month after apologising over a comment widely considered racist and Islamophobic.A month after the Colorado Republican issued an apology to anyone in the Muslim community offended by her words, she accused the Democrat of playing the victim in order to help her fund-raising efforts.“She needed more fundraising for this quarter. This quarter was a little slow for her,” she said. “So let’s go on TV, shed some tears, and you know, play the victim.”Ms Boebert, a favourite among the more hardline member...
