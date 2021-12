A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a New England Patriots player to try and sell Super Bowl rings with Tom Brady's name engraved on them. Police have confirmed that the bloke in custody, now known to be New Jersey local Scott Spina, has struck up a plea bargain with authorities which has seen him admit his guilt to five felony charges of mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO